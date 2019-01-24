Whether you are looking to do some home improvements, take a trip abroad or just want to have some fun putting together a scrapbook or learning to cook, the 2019 Family Lifestyle Expo will bring with it a large number of activities when it returns Friday and Saturday to the Farmington Civic Center.
The expo runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Attendance is free both days.
Presented by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce and co-sponsored by KFMO/B104 and J98/KREI radio, this year’s expo promises to have something of interest for everyone.
“The 2019 Family Lifestyle Expo is going to be bigger and better than ever,” said Laura Raymer, director of operations and member engagement for the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce. “We are excited to be bringing back the annual Family Lifestyle Expo. It’s a great event that is free for anybody in the community to come and take advantage of. We have over 40 vendors covering everything from personal care products, and makeup, and jewelry — all the way up to RVs and camping; homecare; renovations; home repair. All kinds of different things!”
According to Raymer, a broad spectrum of businesses will be represented at the expo.
“Their purpose of being there is to meet the attendees — the people that are coming in the door — and see how they maybe make your life better,” she said. “Whether it’s that you need something done at your house or you have a weird skin thing you don’t know what to do about. There’s going to be all kinds of different things there.
"The expo is a great opportunity to do a lot of one-stop shopping. All of these places are available in one location. Most of them are local, some of them are from a little further afield, but there’s always something there for everybody. As far as some fun things to do, we’re really excited to have the World Bird Sanctuary coming down on Friday night. They’re going to be doing two presentations — the first at 6 o’clock and the second at 7 o’clock, both on our main stage.”
If that isn’t enough, on Saturday morning the Missouri Department of Conservation will be on hand at 10 a.m. to give a presentation on fish biology — specifically Missouri fish biology.
“If you love to fish, or maybe you’re just getting interested in fishing, they’re going to be a great resource,” Raymer said. “At 11 o’clock they’re going to have a hands-on workshop for fly tying. So, if you’re interested in fly fishing — or maybe you’re just getting started in it, or maybe you have been doing it for a long time — again, this is a hands-on free workshop to learn to do that, which is pretty exciting stuff.
“Then that afternoon we have the Wonders of Wildlife coming all the way over from Springfield, Missouri. You know, they’re part of Bass Pro over there. They have the largest aquarium in North America. They’re coming over with some live animals, live reptiles, live things to do a presentation at 12, at 1 and at 2. So, with Wonders of Wildlife, as well as with the Wild Bird Sanctuary, they’re bringing live animals with them. We’re going to have birds of prey, we’re going to have raptors, mammals, reptiles — all kinds of neat and different things that you may not get to see very often. I think it’s going to be fantastic!”
Raymer suggests coming to the Farmington Civic Center just to walk around and see what all the local vendors have to offer.
“Visitors will be surprised at the variety of vendors and services available,” Raymer said. “This year we will be bringing back our food court that will be providing delicious local snacks and meals. We’re going to have Ole Tyme Pantry. Katy and her gang are going to be there with hot turnovers and pies and desserts and hot coffee. BOGO Sandwiches is going to be with us. Doug is going to be fixing up some chili and pulled pork — so you can get something good to eat there.
“Little Ceasars Pizza is also going to be there with the folks from the Farmington High School Theater Guild who will be putting on a fundraiser. They’re going to be putting on ‘The Wizard of Oz’ at the Centene Center in March, so they’ll be there promoting that. Rumor has it that Dorothy may actually show up along with some of her friends to help serve pizza.
“Plus, SERVPRO is going to have their bounce house there, so if mom and dad want to go over and check out some RVs from Parkland RV, the kids can go over to the bounce house and give the grownups a chance to do some shopping too.
“In addition to all this, one lucky attendee will win the Expo Extravaganza Prize Package worth hundreds of dollars. Make sure to stop by the Chamber Information Booth at the Expo to register.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.