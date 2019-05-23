Little Miss, Master Country Days contest returns

The Little Miss and Master Country Days contest, sponsored by the Farmington Women of Today, is in full swing again for its 37th year. The 2019 Little Miss and Master winners will be announced at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at the gazebo in Long Park.
Vying for this year’s title are the following:
Couple #1 Claire Hopper, daughter of Casey Crowell and Charles Hopper; and Jack Smith, son of Greg and Cindy Smith. Sponsored by First State Community Bank
Couple #2 Harper Bonnell, daughter of Jared and Ashley Bonnell; and Tripp Dotson, son of Matt and Kristen Dotson. Sponsored by Klassey Kids Day Care & Preschool
Couple #3 Ella Kohut, daughter of Brian and Jill Kohut; and Will Carter, son of Kyle and Jenna Carter. Sponsored by Certified Restoration Specialists, LLC
Couple #4 Bryar Denby, daughter of Jason and Mandy Denby; and Brantley Boyle, son of Mike and Tara Boyle. Sponsored by Big River Home Inspections, LLC
Couple #5 Eleanor Ellis, daughter of Rick and Amanda Ellis; and Hudson Smith, son of Todd and Michelle Smith. Sponsored by Christine’s Café
Couple #6 Blythe Marler, daughter of Brandon and Amanda Marler; and Brock Johnson, son of Zach and Cristin Johnson. Sponsored by Subway of Farmington
Couple #7 Tali Bieser, daughter of Mark and Sara Bieser; and Jack Schweiss, son of Adam and Jennifer Schweiss. Sponsored by Eric Schweiss State Farm Insurance
As in past years, voting will be a penny a vote. Money will only be collected in the official white voting boxes that are located at McDonald's on Karsch Blvd and Highway 221; Reeves Mini Mart, 1025 Ste. Genevieve Ave; Plummer’s Hardware, 101 E. Liberty; Farmington Library, 101 N. A Street; and ColJac Artisan Café, 9 N. Jefferson. The monies collected from this project are returned to the community through various service and community projects.
The voting boxes will be in place in the above businesses from Thursday, May 23-31. Boxes will be picked up by 6 p.m. on the 31st. The decision of the Farmington Women of Today will be final.
