'Live & Learn!' classes offered free at Camelot

Camelot Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center firmly believes that you’re never to old to learn, so as a community out-reach service, the center has designed “Live & Learn,” a series of interesting and informational programs to help people meet the changes and challenges of life’s aging process.
There’s absolutely no charge for the classes and the public is invited to attend.
Local Attorney Kevan Karraker opens the series at 6 p.m. March 21 in the Camelot dining room. Karraker, who specializes in elder law, will be providing information on trusts, wills, medical directives and other legal issues specifically of interest to the middle-aged and older population. There will also be time allowed for answering individual questions.
Future programs will cover such topics as “What You Eat Can Save Your Life,” “New Hope for Hearing Loss Help,” “It’s All High Tech to Me,” “Keeping Your Wits About You,” “The Heart of the Matter” and “Keep on Keeping On.”
Each program will be led by a professional covering that subject and will include a question and answer period and handouts will sometimes be available. For more information, to receive a schedule of the classes or to sign up to attend a session, call Camelot at 573-756-8911.
Any changes in dates, times or programs will be announced at the previous program. Notices of changes will be published in the newspaper, and those who have signed up for the session will be called or notified by mail.
Light refreshments will be available and there will be a drawing for an attendance prize. Camelot is located at 705 Grand Canyon Drive in Farmington. Call 573-756-8911 for directions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.