'Live & Learn!' classes offered free at Camelot

Kevan Karraker

Camelot Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center firmly believes that you’re never to old to learn, so as a community out-reach service, the center has designed “Live & Learn,” a series of interesting and informational programs to help people meet the changes and challenges of life’s aging process.

There’s absolutely no charge for the classes and the public is invited to attend.

Local Attorney Kevan Karraker opens the series at 6 p.m. March 21 in the Camelot dining room. Karraker, who specializes in elder law, will be providing information on trusts, wills, medical directives and other legal issues specifically of interest to the middle-aged and older population. There will also be time allowed for answering individual questions.

Future programs will cover such topics as “What You Eat Can Save Your Life,” “New Hope for Hearing Loss Help,” “It’s All High Tech to Me,” “Keeping Your Wits About You,” “The Heart of the Matter” and “Keep on Keeping On.”

Each program will be led by a professional covering that subject and will include a question and answer period and handouts will sometimes be available. For more information, to receive a schedule of the classes or to sign up to attend a session, call Camelot at 573-756-8911.

Any changes in dates, times or programs will be announced at the previous program. Notices of changes will be published in the newspaper, and those who have signed up for the session will be called or notified by mail.

Light refreshments will be available and there will be a drawing for an attendance prize. Camelot is located at 705 Grand Canyon Drive in Farmington. Call 573-756-8911 for directions.

