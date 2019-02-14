The title isn’t completely accurate: It should read: “Live, Learn, Relearn, etc. etc.” Sometimes it requires two or three thumps in the forehead from life for a life lesson to get through.
The world changes so fast that there is always something new to learn or at least gain a nodding acquaintance with, if nothing more than just learning what all those clumps of identifying initials stands for that we are faced with today. You can no longer get by with calling a spade a spade, now you have to know the “Acronym”, which is also a word you have to learn.
Actually, there isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t, knowingly or unknowingly, learn something. Often, quite by accident! Such as “if you push that button, you lose the entire page you’ve just written. No, you can’t get it back by pushing the same button.”
Usually I learn by the latter method. And am often quite astounded by the coincidence of what I’ve learned. When I wrote the Best Cooks article about Courtney Detring a couple of weeks ago, I learned she and her husband, Brad live in the original farm home of his grandparents, Bill and Minnie Detring….and that my dad had built the kitchen cabinets there back in probably the late 1940s that still remain today. What a wonderful and warm feeling to know that a part of my dad’s work still lasts. That a part of who he was still physically exists.
Other things I’m still learning is that nearly every habit I have today, good or bad, is the result of small choices I’ve made over time. This isn’t my original thought, but one I read someplace that was immediately an “Ah-Ha!” moment for me. The other part was, if you’re really serious about starting a new habit, usually to replace a bad or unhealthy one, start with something small, something you can stick with. It also helps if you keep the reason you want to build this habit in sight at all time.
Laughter is a wonderful benefit and healer of living. I’ve always found it easy to laugh….and not always at the most appropriate times. But still I love the feeling of the release and sheer joy of laughing. Laughter is one of the echoes from my childhood I still hear ringing in my head.
My mother and her brothers were all great laughers. Uncle Jack had a belly-laugh that could cause trees to tremble, and Uncle Bob’s laugh was so raucous that crows would answer. Aunt Lu’s and Mother’s laughs were a high contralto that blended with theirs. One summer afternoon they were all gathered on the front porch of the old home on Liberty Street and laughed so hard and loud that the next-door neighbor came over. They stopped laughing when he came up to the porch, surprised by is visit. He seriously looked at them, and said, “I heard you cackling, and though I’d come over to see if I could get this filled.” With that he held out an empty egg carton. As you can imagine, that set them all off again.
Never underestimate the power of laughter. It can brighten any day and lighten most tense or uncomfortable situations. I wish more of our politicians would learn this. Lighten up, laugh, don’t take yourself so seriously.
That bring us to today, Valentine’s Day! The “Lovingest Day of the Year”. It’s a day for hearts, flowers and sweet treats. A day for special dinners, a day for marriage proposals and a day to renew old and well-tested loves.
It’s a day set aside day to acknowledge those you love, those you care about, and those you know who are alone or going through a rough patch and need to know someone cares. It’s not too late to make a phone call, drop off a card, or have a flower or two delivered to surprise someone and lift their spirits.
Love is the most important lesson of all. “Love One Another” was not an “Oh, by the way” suggestion, it was an order. An order that can smooth the roughest road, heal the most terrible hurts and bring order out of chaos.
Go spread some laughter and a little love today. You’ll soon have your own Valentine’s box overflowing.
HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!!!
Coming Up:
Thursday, Feb. 21 — The public is invited to the first program of “Live & Learn” that starts at 6 p.m. at Camelot Nursing & Rehab Center, located at 705 Grand Canyon Drive in Farmington. This series consists of six different free classes designed to help meet the changes and challenges of life as we age.
Attorney Kevan Karraker, introduces the series with “Legal Things Mean A Lot” covering trusts, wills and other legal documents. Some of the programs to follow are “You Are What You Eat,” “It’s All High Tech to Me,” and “Keeping Your Wits About You.” Call Camelot at 756-8911 for information and to sign up to attend the first class.
Saturday, March 2 — St. Paul Auction Craft & Vendor Fair. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Vendors can register by requesting a form online from St. Paul Lutheran School at 608 East Columbia Street in Farmington or sending an email to: heather.a.garner@gmail.com. Fees for 6’X9’ spaces are $25 to $30 each with a $10 charge for additional space.
Tuesday, March 26 — “Create Your 12 Month Fundraising Plan WorkSmart Training” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce office, 302 North Washing Street. Learn how to build an integrated, results-oriented twelve-month fundraising plan that includes setting measurable and achievable fundraising goals, a timeline to achieve those goals, and an action plan of steps needed to achieve your goals.
Attendees will receive a sample plan and workbook upon completion of the workshop. Fee is $35.00 for Farmington Chamber Members and $45 for non-members. Contact Candy Zarcone at 573-756-3615 to enroll.
