Local Casey's stores raising funds for Special Olympics

Casey’s General Stores and Coca-Cola have teamed up during the month of June to raise awareness and funds for the more than 16,000 athletes of Special Olympics Missouri.
Among the 328 Casey’s General Stores in the state participating in the project the Farmington locations at 529 Potosi St. and 84 S. Henry St.
This year’s promotions include a “Round-Up” for Special Olympics at the register upon customer checkout. Customers can round their total up to the nearest dollar and the change will come back to Special Olympics Missouri. Customers can also purchase a slice of pizza and 20 oz. Coca-Cola drink for $4 and 10 cents of the amount will be donated back to Special Olympics Missouri.
This is the third year of the Casey’s General Stores promotion. Last year, Casey’s stores in Missouri raised more than $186,000 for Special Olympics Missouri.
“We are so grateful for the continued support from Casey’s and Coca-Cola,” said Crystal Schuster, development director for Special Olympics Missouri. “It’s incredible to watch the entire state rally together and show their support of our Special Olympics Missouri athletes.”
The Casey’s promotion is one of many events planned and hosted by Missouri’s law enforcement community. Special Olympics is law enforcement’s charity of choice.
For more information, contact Schuster at CSchuster@somo.org, or go to www.somo.org/caseys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.