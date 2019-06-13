{{featured_button_text}}
Local Casey's stores raising funds for Special Olympics

Casey's General Stores and Coca-Cola are raising awareness and funds for more than 16,000 Special Olympics athletes in Missouri. Among the 328 stores in Missouri taking part in the project are Farmington's locations at 529 Potosi St. and 84 S. Henry St.

 File photo

Casey’s General Stores and Coca-Cola have teamed up during the month of June to raise awareness and funds for the more than 16,000 athletes of Special Olympics Missouri.

Among the 328 Casey’s General Stores in the state participating in the project the Farmington locations at 529 Potosi St. and 84 S. Henry St.

This year’s promotions include a “Round-Up” for Special Olympics at the register upon customer checkout. Customers can round their total up to the nearest dollar and the change will come back to Special Olympics Missouri. Customers can also purchase a slice of pizza and 20 oz. Coca-Cola drink for $4 and 10 cents of the amount will be donated back to Special Olympics Missouri.

This is the third year of the Casey’s General Stores promotion. Last year, Casey’s stores in Missouri raised more than $186,000 for Special Olympics Missouri.

“We are so grateful for the continued support from Casey’s and Coca-Cola,” said Crystal Schuster, development director for Special Olympics Missouri. “It’s incredible to watch the entire state rally together and show their support of our Special Olympics Missouri athletes.”

The Casey’s promotion is one of many events planned and hosted by Missouri’s law enforcement community. Special Olympics is law enforcement’s charity of choice.

For more information, contact Schuster at CSchuster@somo.org, or go to www.somo.org/caseys.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments