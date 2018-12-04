Try 1 month for 99¢

 Eighteen Farmington FFA members traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana from Oct. 24-27, to attend the 91st National FFA Convention. The convention was attended by over 67,000 members and guests. This years theme was “Just One.”

While at the convention members had the opportunity to listen to different keynote speakers such as Kyle Scheele, Samuel R. Allen and Mary Snapp. Along with the keynote speakers, the members had the opportunity to see Ned Ledoux and Garth Brooks.

Outside of the convention, members toured a local pumpkin patch and learned firsthand about agri-tourism. Overall, the 91st National FFA Convention was a memorable and enriching experience for the members who were selected to attend.

