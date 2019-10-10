Local doctor discusses vaping on Black Knight TV

As nationwide use of tobacco has declined, e-cigarettes and “vaping” has emerged as a “safe” substitute for cigarette smoking.
Unfortunately, as youth are targeted by marketing campaigns and internet groups spread misinformation, news accounts of severe illnesses and deaths are illustrating that e-cigarettes may not be as innocent as portrayed and that there are potential long term negative health consequences of vaping.
In a local effort to help combat misinformation and explain these potential dangers of vaping, Farmington High School’s Black Knight TV (BKTV) held a multi-part interview last week with Dr. Rustico Ramos of St. Francis Healthcare in Farmington.
“When I give these answers, I try not to put my own personal opinions into it,” he said. “As a doctor trained in allopathic medicine, we always want to follow the evidence. E-cigs are new, so I look to my American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) Journals to get what is the best evidence-based answer.
“Inhaling any foreign substance into the lungs (besides air we need to sustain life) in significant amounts is unhealthy and can cause damage to lung tissue. The long term health effects of e-cigarettes are unknown. The e-cigarettes liquids can cause nicotine poisoning through ingestion, inhalation or dermal contact. Ingestion can be fatal.”
According to the AAFP, e-cigarettes are likely safer that regular cigarettes, but are not completely safe. There’s often a misapprehension that e-cigarettes are just water vapor and completely harmless. Ramos disagrees.
“E-cigarettes were initially marketed as a safer alternative to conventional cigarettes because they do not combust tobacco, which is linked to many adverse effects of cigarettes. E-cigarettes generate an aerosol or vapor by heating a liquid that contains higher doses of nicotine (highly addicting) and other substances.”
Ramos described which young adults are most at risk to begin using e-cigarettes.
“When screening for substance use these are the evidence-based things we use in office,” he said. “If you have a strong family history of substance or alcohol abuse. The other is the high correlation with adverse childhood events or traumatic events.”
Ramos added that users of e-cigarettes have three to six fold greater odds of become cigarette smokers or marijuana users.
When asked for a comparison between amounts of nicotine intake from smoking conventional cigarettes versus e-cigarettes, Ramos highlighted one of the problems with the current vaping trend and its unpredictability.
“It depends on the product, it’s not the uniformly the same for all,” he said. “You can have e-cig liquids with more or less nicotine.”
Ramos worries about how the youth are being caught up in a craze based on the attractiveness of the physical product being sold.
“We see they are being marketed towards young people and children by making them colorful. Colorful packaging, different flavorings, so that you can get a whole new generation of consumers,” he said. “Regular cigarette sales have been going down, and I suspect it’s because people have been recognizing the adverse health effects of cigarette smoking. It’s twofold. One, the companies need an alternate product to sell. Two, users are looking for a ‘safer alternative’. We are still collecting more data on that.”
Another fallacy is that e-cigarettes can help smokers quit the habit. Ramos stressed that e-cigarettes have not been FDA approved or medically approved as a smoking cessation device.
Ramos was interviewed by Farmington Senior Blane Worley. Worley later explained about the problems of peer pressure that can lead to vaping.
“Underclassmen, I see them come into the high school,” he said. “I’m a senior, I see underclassmen and they look at juniors and seniors and they see ‘Oh! They are doing it! I should be doing it.’ I see that a lot in high school.”
One of the big concerns of vaping is the ease of adding marijuana or marijuana derived products in e-cigarettes.
Ramos explained that good scientific evidence exists that marijuana is neurotoxic to the teenage brain. This has been determined by studies that followed marijuana users over time and comparing them to age matched peers.
“Adolescents have long term irreversible cognitive impairment compared to non-users and increased incidence of mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, schizophrenia and psychoses,” he said.
Ramos was asked about Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS).
“When I was still doing inpatient hospital work, we did run into it in the ER,” he said. “I did see some medical literature that there was a tremendously high incidence of that in-of all places-Colorado, which was the first state to legalize marijuana for recreation and medical use.”
There is no treatment for CHS. Patients diagnosed with CHS will have to stop using marijuana permanently.
