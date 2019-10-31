{{featured_button_text}}
Local farmer tax workshop planned

As the year winds down, tax season starts up. University of Missouri Extension is hosting Famer Tax Workshops again this year.

There will be a tax workshop held from 6:15-8:30 p.m. at the Weber Road Facility, Room 102, in Farmington. Workshop topics will include Qualified Conservation Contribution, 2018 Farm Bill, Depreciation, Form 4797, Discounted Sales & Leases, Allocation of Basis, Charitable Contributions and Missouri Department of Revenue updates/changes.

There is no cost to attend. To register contact the St. Francois County Extension Office at 573-756-4539. For questions or if you need special accommodations contact Rachel Hopkins at 573-438-2671 or hopkinsrm@umsystem.edu.

