It was a bright and beautiful, if somewhat chilly, first of November at Giessing Lake in Farmington's Engler Park as a small group of anglers gathered around mid-morning to greet a special delivery of over a thousand rainbow trout being transported to the site by two Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) fish hatchery technicians.
Standing by the edge of the water was MDC Fisheries Management Biologist Mike Reed, who was patiently awaiting the trout-filled truck to arrive.
"We're stocking trout for the Winter Trout Program, which is a partnership between the city of Farmington and the MDC," he said. "Fish are stocked around the state in what are called CAP lakes — or Community Assistance Program lakes — where we have a community partner like the city of Farmington.
"We put fish in Nov. 1 when the catch and release season opens. Then those fish are available for catch and release fishing until Feb. 1 on which the harvest season starts. Then folks can come out and harvest trout. We get three months of winter fishing when normally warm water fishing is pretty much nonexistent for the most part.
Looking over at the men waiting with their fishing poles in hand, Reed said, "Trout provide a winter opportunity on pretty days like today. You'll catch fish all day. That's a neat opportunity for folks, especially close to home. The community fishing program is about close to home fishing, so it's really neat for the local community."
Reed explained that the truck would be along in 30 minutes or so.
"Our hatchery folks are hauling those fish," he said. "Most of these fish we purchase from private fish producers — trout producers in Missouri. We can't produce enough trout to stock all of our public water resources like Lake Taneycomo and the Meramec River and all of these places, as well as all of our community programs, so we have to actually cost share and go out and buy fish.
"The cool thing this year is I think our fish are a little bigger than average, so we're getting a little bit larger trout that what we have in the past. That's kind of added icing on the cake. We're going to stock somewhere in the vicinity of 1,400 and some odd, some odd fish. It's a 400 fish per acre stocking rate. That's the standard rate across all our CAP lakes.
"We'll have that and a handful of trophy fish — lunker trout — that go in as well. All of those will go in today — and folks who are properly licensed with a fishing permit can start trout fishing as soon as the fish hit the water. It's a neat fishery. It gets used pretty heavily."
In addition to the requirement that anglers between the ages of 16 and 64 have a fishing permit, there are additional regulations that must be followed. Between Nov. 1 and Jan. 31, the fish are for catch and release only. No trout may be possessed. Approved baits include artificial lures, flies and unscented plastic baits. No natural bait or chum is allowed and there is to be only one pole per person. Between the dates of Feb. 1 and Oct. 31, the daily limit is four fish and each angler can have a maximum of three poles.
Talking to Reed prior the stocking of the lake, Bud Norman, director of Facility Maintenance for the city's Public Services Department, it was obvious that both men could hardly wait for the fishery truck to arrive.
"I've been a part of this since its inception," Norman said. "I think this may be our fourth year. It's three to five, somewhere between there.
"We've had a really good relationship with the department. These lakes are in a program where the MDC and city share management. We take care of maintenance at the facilities, and they work on improvements through the state at the facility, as well as provide game management."
Asked if Giessing Lake was a popular destination for local anglers, Norman smiled and said, "It is extremely popular. They can hardly wait to get here. They line up and come in here, and they'll start fishing right away. They come from far and wide to fish here, and we're happy that we can provide that program to residents, to citizens, to folks of the area who can come in from anywhere as long as they're following the rules and fish at our facility."
It wasn't long before the fishery truck arrived on the scene and began slowly moving back to the edge of the lake. Once the truck was in place, one of the fish hatchery technicians connected a long pipe to a rear outlet. It wasn't long before the trout began flowing out of the pipe and into the waiting waters. Within three minutes the stocking was complete, and the patience shown by the anglers was finally rewarded as they proceeded to the water's edge with poles in hand.
