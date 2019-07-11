{{featured_button_text}}
Local nonprofit earns 'seal of transparency'

Farmington's Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services recently announced that it has been awarded GuideStar's Platinum Seal of Transparency.

 Mark Marberrry, Farmington Press

GuideStar has awarded the Platinum Seal of Transparency to Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS). This is the highest recognition offered by the nonprofit watchdog, which measures an agency’s commitment to transparency and gives donors meaningful data to evaluate its performance.

PCHAS was founded more than a hundred years ago in Farmington as an orphanage. Today it has seven locations in Missouri and 19 out of state. Recently it announced that it is launching a service hub in Farmington to for teens aging out of foster care, single-parent families, and youth who need counseling or mentoring.

"We are committed to transparency,” said David Thompson, PCHAS president and CEO, “and GuideStar conveys that in a very visual, user-friendly manner. We earned their Platinum Seal by reporting in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies, and results; and quantitative data about how we change lives. It’s important that our donors know we’re using their donations wisely to help children have permanent homes and to help their families increase their self-sufficiency.”

In June the agency also earned the exceptional four-star rating from Charity Navigator, which awards that rating to only one-fourth of the charities it evaluates.

Programs are provided at no charge to clients. To learn more, visit www.pchas.org

