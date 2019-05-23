Congressman Jason Smith, Mo-8th District, has announced the local finalists for the annual 8th Congressional District Art Competition for high school students across southeast and south central Missouri.
Smith’s office accepted more than 120 submissions from local high school artists, and today Congressman Smith congratulated Alicia Aubuchon from Bismarck R-5 High School and Makayla Dace from Farmington R-7 High School as the Farmington regional winners.
“Nothing brings out our best like friendly competition,” said Smith. “We received so many excellent submissions from high school students in Missouri this year, and today I’d like to congratulate Alicia and Makayla for winning Farmington’s regional competition. They now move on to the final competition, where we’ll select the overall winner whose vision of patriotism will hang in the halls of the United States Capitol.”
The two entries from the Farmington office will now head to a “Best of Show” competition. The winner of the 8th Congressional District Art Contest will receive two round-trip plane tickets to attend the national recognition reception in Washington, D.C. The winner’s artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year, where lawmakers and thousands of visitors will walk past it each day.
The overall “Best of Show” winner will be announced later this month.
