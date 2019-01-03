It's hard to believe 2018 is over, isn't it? To remind our readers of the many events that occurred over the previous 12 months, for two issues of the Farmington Press, we've dug back into the archives to bring back the top stories of the year. This issue we cover the months of July through December. — Editor
July
The Farmington Parks and Recreation Department is hosting “A Night at the Ballpark” July 7 at Wilson-Rozier Park on Perrine Road.
A call for volunteers was issued during the Farmington City Council meeting on June 25. Vanessa Pegram, representing Ward IV, serves as the chair for the Public Services committee. During her report, Pegram noted the need for volunteers at the Farmington OAKS Senior Center.
The city of Farmington received a special designation during a dedication ceremony on the Fourth of July renaming a longtime park to honor those who serve in the military. Representatives from the POW-MIA Museum at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis presented the city with a proclamation declaring the community a POW-MIA City.
Tuesday was a big day for Morgan Gann. He was celebrating his 13th birthday and preparing for the grand opening of his new business venture, “Toys 4 Hope.”
Jerry Rawlins has a temporary “office” set up on the parking lot of Le Pere-McCalister American Legion Post 416 in Farmington. Unfortunately, this new arrangement is following the June 15 fire at the post, located at 1604 W. Columbia St.
Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during a recent meeting. One of the projects awarded was a $1,315,647 contract to Pavement Solutions, LLC., to construct a J-Turn intersection on U.S. 67 at New Perrine Road in Farmington.
Don Harter of Columbia is expecting to arrive in Farmington this weekend – more than halfway through his trip across the United States as a part of the Trans Am Bike Race.
Evelyn Washam, age 3; Kaylee Gabel, age 6; Ava Grindstaff, age 7; Sophia McMann, age 7; Paige Carron, age 7; Basil Washam, age 6; and Charlea Webb, age 5, along with more friends, are selling lemonade with the proceeds donated to a cause voted on by the children. Monday's proceeds went to help a 6-year-old child with cancer.
The Farmington Police Department is asking residents to lock their vehicles at night and take precautions against keeping valuable items in unoccupied vehicles. Police Chief Rick Baker said the department has taken 16 to 20 reports from residents of items stolen from vehicles within the past couple of months.
An ordinance up for a first reading during the Farmington City Council meeting Monday has the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce asking for a meeting with city leaders. The draft ordinance would repeal a section of the municipal code relating to the prohibiting of drinking in public places.
A sign along East Columbia Street alerts to an upcoming public hearing for property located on the corner of Columbia and Jackson Streets in Farmington. The city council passed an ordinance recently condensing "Table A" which defines usages in zoning districts.
Among the items passed during the administrative portion of the Farmington City Council meeting were first and second readings on ordinances relating to work at the Farmington Regional Airport. The council granted approval after a first and second reading of each ordinance and contracts were signed with Jviation, Inc., as well as another with Parking Lot Maintenance, LLC for airfield pavement maintenance.
August
There’s a program available for those families eligible for Section 8 housing that helps reach long-term goals in a short amount of time. EMAA Executive Director Keri McCrorey said the Family Self Sufficiency program allows a family to start saving money through an individual development account.
The Farmington City Council will meet with the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors regarding consideration of liquor permits not being issued at Long Park.
Gathered in the Black Knight Fieldhouse were more than 100 members of the Class of 2022 getting a head start on a new chapter in their lives with a day of team building activities, locker relay and a chance to get to know the seminar group they will be a part of for the next four years.
Members of the Farmington City Council were updated during Thursday’s council meeting of the recent change in school zone designations — and the work to complete alerting motorists before the start of school on Thursday.
Soon-to-be first grade student Cadence Kekec traveled with her parents, Jon and Sondra; her twin, Parker; and siblings Ella, 4, and Dorian, 2, to the Professional Disk Golf Association (PDGA) Junior World Disc Golf Championships in Emporia, Kansas. Cadence was designated a World Champion in the ages 6 and under female division. Parker took second place in the male division for the same age group.
The Farmington Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Sept. 8 in downtown Farmington.
The Farmington Board of Education held a public hearing for the district tax rate before the start of the regular meeting on Tuesday. Don Eaton, director of business services, explained the hearing to set the tax rate is held each year before the Sept. 1 start date for the new levy.
There was talk about students’ safety and the continuing work of district officials during the August Farmington School Board meeting. Also, John Krause, safety director for the district, gave an update to the board on the safety program, as well as the emergency response and intervention plan program evaluation.
An ordinance banning the sale of alcohol in Long Park was up for a second reading and council action at the Farmington City Council meeting. The item was voted down by the council by a vote of five to three.
The tax rate for the city of Farmington beginning Oct. 1, is unchanged from previous years following a public hearing and council approval at the Aug. 27 Farmington City Council meeting. The rate is .4481 and has been that for quite some time.
September
The city of Farmington announced a street closure in advance of work in coming days. Coyote Street, north of Fox Glen Drive, is closing beginning Tuesday for drainage improvements. Public Works Director Larry Lacy said there are two culverts in that area needing to be replaced due to rotting.
Students in the Early Childhood Program and Kindergarten at the Truman Learning Center were decked out in black and gold with red floppy ears to celebrate a visit from “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and be part of a special presentation as well.
Once again, Farmington Water Park used the day after Labor Day to host “Hot Dippity Dog” – a fundraiser for the Farmington Pet Adoption Center and a fun way for dogs and their owners to enjoy an evening of splashing and fun.
Lucy McGuire published her first book, “Nosey Nellie Visits the Farm” at the age of 94. She would go on to public four more books in four years prior to her death Sept. 2 at the age of 98.
Students at Lincoln Intermediate Center on Thursday said “thank you” to first responders with a bratwurst or hamburger and a heaping helping of applause.
The Farmington City Council approved the fiscal year 2019 budget during regular session on Monday. During her report Finance Director Michelle Daniel thanked the council for their part in the work sessions held the past few months to formulate the more than $50 million budget for the next fiscal year.
U-"knighted" States is the theme for 2018 Farmington High School Homecoming. Activities begin on Monday and run through the week with a variety of spirit events planned throughout the district. This year's homecoming queen candidates are Zoe Copeland, Emily Pulliam, Macy Embry, Ann Raymer, Maria Lara, Elizabeth Felker, Sydney Berghaus and Megan Dement.
Melisa Pritchett has run the Knight Time Snack Program for six years, providing food to more than 200 free and reduced lunch students in the school district. She was honored as the “Heartland Hero” during the September school board meeting by Farmington Middle School Principal Dustin Jenkerson, noting she exemplifies what it means to have a servant’s attitude.
October
Kindergarten students at Truman Learning Center took part in Safety Day at Engler Park. Emergency personnel from several local departments, along with representatives from the Missouri Department of Conservation and the K-9 unit from Farmington Correctional Center, spoke with the students during the event.
On Sept. 12, staff at Auffenberg Chevrolet Buick GMC will once again sponsor Help the Hungry Barbecue, offering the sales floor as a service line to prepare take-out and delivery orders, plus serve as a makeshift restaurant.
For the second year in a row, the Farmington High School Air Force JROTC program has one if its own named the American Legion Department of Missouri “Junior ROTC Cadet of the Year.” Senior Alex Wade is this year’s recipient, following SukYi Scott – who received the designation in 2017.
St. Francois County Rotary members helped out the not-for-profit Renaissance Ranch that offers former race horses a place to recover from injuries and let their “over-amped” brains unwind on 75 acres located near Farmington off Route O.
The concrete base of the flagpole located near Applebee’s in Maple Valley Plaza in Farmington is showing signs of age. Out of safety concerns, the flagpole will be replaced.
Cool fall weather didn’t keep St. Paul Lutheran Elementary Principal Dustin Murray from keeping a promise. If his students raised $1,800 to pay shipping for 200 Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes the school was going to pack, he would spend the night on the roof.
The city of Farmington is looking at their recycling program, but for a reason different than other communities. The rise in recycling costs may lead it to explore other options if costs become too much.
Although the final total was about 40 sandwiches short of the Help the Hungry Barbecue’s expectations, Auffenberg Chevrolet Buick GMC’s fundraising event raised $10,770.70 — surpassing its goal of $10,000.
Justin Arnold, general counsel with the Missouri Chamber, discussed the benefits of Proposition D for the state's roads and bridges at the October Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce “Business and Community Luncheon. Arnold was a 2008 graduate of Farmington High School. returns to his hometown to highlight why voters should considering voting "yes" on the proposition Nov. 6.
Parkland residents had a billion reasons to purchase a lottery ticket on Friday. The Missouri Lottery issued a press release that morning stating due to continued strong ticket sales, the Mega Millions jackpot for the Oct. 19 drawing was raised from $970 million to an estimated $1 billion.
Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers delivered the annual “State of the City” report during the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce “Business and Community Luncheon” late last week.
Farmington Ministerial Alliance Director Nancy Faulkner said there is an immediate need for volunteers at the Thrift Store located at Showplace Drive in Farmington.
E. Dean Burns of Farmington, a retired educator, let his love of history inspire his latest series of artwork. The self-proclaimed “history buff” said he reads “a lot about the development of Ste. Genevieve and the immigration up the Mississippi River — the French and German settlers moving into the area and building the farms and so-forth.”
Local organizations are doing their part to contribute to the construction of a new flagpole located near Applebee’s in Maple Valley Plaza in Farmington, thanks to a story that appeared earlier that month in the Daily Journal.
Steve Sloup has been named the new president and CEO of Ozarks Federal. Prior to joining Ozarks Federal, Sloup spent 33 years living in Nebraska where he worked in the banking insustry as regional manager, senior vice president, executive vice president, chief information officer and chief financial officer.
Water service has returned to three large facilities after a hit in the water main by a contractor near a school and medical facility Friday. Crews were able to isolate the broken area of the main on Hyler Drive and close the valves for that area — returning water service to Parkland Health Center, Farmington High School and the Farmington Civic Center.
“Christmas in October” was the theme for the annual United Way of St. Francois County’s “Girls’ Night Out” held at Twin Oaks Winery on Thursday. Those receiving the biggest gifts of all are the agencies funded through the United Way’s grant program, as well as the Season of Hope program sponsored by the St. Francois County Community Partnership.
November
There’s been improvements at the Farmington Regional Airport recently — but the necessary improvements are visible only from the air. It was closed to traffic for eight days for pavement replacement projects as well as repainting of the runway markers.
Volunteers with the Farmington Pet Adoption Center are looking for homes for the more than 100 animals — and, help is need in the form of volunteers for the organization’s thrift store as well.
A monumental event was marked on Monday with the official opening ceremony for the Centene Corporation’s Farmington Service Center. Centene Farmington, a claims processing center, sits on approximately 22 acres at 105,000-square-feet near Engler Park.
Four new team members are helping Gene and Barb Wilfong, co-directors for the Southeast Missouri District of Operation Christmas Child, with getting the word out about the program and encouraging businesses to get involved.
A steady stream of voters filled all four polling places in Farmington on Nov. 6. St. Francois County Clerk Mark Hedrick reported 63.3 percent of the registered voters turned out for the midterm election, which had a number of county races plus state-wide ballot initiatives.
During the Farmington City Council meeting on Thursday, it was announced an informal poll would be placed on the city’s Facebook pages to gather input on the intersection. The posting asks readers “Would you like to see a 4-way stop at the intersection of Potosi Street and Maple Street? Reply in the comments if you have another idea for the intersection.”
Kerry Halker with Shade Tree Service Company presented Farmington Ministerial Alliance Director Nancy Faulkner with items donated by employees in a food drive held for organizations in St. Francois County.
The Help the Hungry Bake Sale, now in its 13th year and taking place Saturday, has raised nearly half a million dollars for the Farmington Ministerial Alliance and St. Vincent de Paul food pantries.
Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers addressed the recent precautionary boil water orders issued by the city following water main breaks. He spoke with the city council during its Nov. 8 meeting about the recent orders issued.
The Farmington R-7 School Board recognized a parent volunteer and educator for their contributions to the district when it met in regular session Tuesday.
Farmington School District Superintendent Matt Ruble said the board of education is looking at options regarding placing a no-tax increase bond issue on the April ballot.
The Farmington City Council approved the annexation of a piece of property on the western end of the city when it met in regular session on Monday.
December
In just a few days, the Christmas season kicks off in Farmington with the Krekeler Jeweler’s Christmas Parade and the opening of Winter Wonderland. Laura Raymer is the director of events and program marketing for the chamber. She said the start of the holidays in Farmington means family fun for all.
Personnel with the Farmington Fire Department spent a cool and misty evening aiding residents by installing safety devices in their homes. Captain Mark Mattina said the department is participating in a grant sponsored by the American Red Cross to provide free smoke detectors to eligible residents in the city.
Former Farmington Press Managing Editor Shawnna Robinson receives a certificate of appreciation from AmVets Post 113 Commander Tony Carroll for her work at the newspaper.
The Christmas season kicked off with style in Farmington when the Krekeler Jeweler’s Christmas Parade brought a fun-loving Grinch to Columbia Street as snow flurries provided a perfect backdrop for the opening of Winter Wonderland afterward.
Kevin R. Jenkins has been named editor of the Farmington Press, by Doug Smith, managing editor of the Daily Journal in Park Hills. He has worked in the newspaper business for 23 years and has served as a reporter with the Daily Journal for the past seven-and-a-half years.
Farmington-based “amateur weather guy” Mike Reeves isn’t happy that inaccurate forecasts of snow have become a regular occurrence on internet and cable weather stations in recent years. He said, “Nobody, from the top meteorologist on Earth to me, can ever tell you with 100 percent confidence what a winter system will do where Farmington, Missouri is located.”
While Farmington businessman Keith Hutson, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 Glioblastoma brain cancer, undergoes surgery Tuesday at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, a number of Parkland residents will be holding a prayer vigil at CiCi’s Pizza in Farmington to pray for his successful recovery.
The historic St. Francois County Jail and Sheriff's Residence located in the Courthouse Square Historic District is decked out for the holidays thanks to the Farmington Garden Council. The council consists of two members of each of the city’s garden clubs — the Nancy Weber Garden Club, Evening Primrose Garden Club, 25 Gardeners Garden Club and the Flora Garden Club.
Long before the doors were supposed to open for the annual Christmas dinner at CiCis on Tuesday, people were already chomping at the bit to get inside for the free traditional meal featuring turkey and ham, plus all the trimmings, along with plenty of desserts for everyone.
Gasoline prices in Missouri have fallen 7.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.88/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 3,940 stations in Missouri. In Farmington, as of press time the cost for a gallon of unleaded ranged from a high of $1.99/g to a low of $1.86.
