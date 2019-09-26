Great music, food and drink were the name of the game in downtown Farmington last weekend when the Farmington Fall Fest "Brews, Blues, and BBQ" returned Friday and Saturday for a second great year. Despite some rain on Friday that gave the event a bit of a soggy start, by the time it was over there had been a massive turnout of area residents.
The event was organized by the Farmington Tourism Board.
“Our board decided to do a beer-brat-music kind of festival,” said Chris Engler, tourism board director. “I called Paul Grindstaff and formed a committee with some awesome people and wonderful talent. The turnout has been unbelievable.
“The tourism board's goal was to sponsor an event here locally that would be an event that we could have year after year. This year the weather has been perfect for us. Every single area has been fantastic. We couldn’t be happier."
Grindstaff was pleased with the way everything turned out as well.
“What a way to bring the community together,” he said on Saturday. “We’ve got food, music, vendors, drinks, sunshine. We are estimating somewhere in the 6,000-7,000 range.
"Honestly, we did [Friday night] what we did [all of] last year. No fees are charged other than the $5 wristbands. We donate a portion of that to Help the Hungry. We are hoping to give them a sizable donation.
“We’re really excited that the Wood Den was here, the chainsaw carver and Hawthorne Forge is here — and the world class barbecue. It’s super rewarding when we look down the street and there’s 2,000 people having an awesome time.”
The committee is composed of Farmington citizens who volunteer who volunteer their time and effort. Dave Burgdorf also serves on the committee and worked closely with Grindstaff in planning the event.
“We don’t want the taxpayer to have to pay for anything,” Burgdorf said. “As a committee, one of the big things we wanted to do was to not ever have an admission fee. When you are talking about an event like this, it’s very expensive.”
As is obvious by the name of the event, one of the highlights of the weekend is the St. Louis BBQ Society-sanctioned barbecue competition that took place over both days. A total of 27 teams competed in the following categories — chicken, ribs, pork and brisket.
The top 10 finishers in the Chicken category were — Two Krackers Cookin: 221.1765; Heavy Smoke: 218.5290; Meat Me In St. Louis: 216.7645; Squealin' Swine BBQ Boys: 216.4720; Missouri Pitfire: 213.5305; In The Red Zone BBQ: 211.1760; Two Butts and a Ham: 211.1760; M&K BBQ: 211.1760; Mulkey's BBQ: 210.8815; and Big Boots BBQ: 210.8815.
The top 10 finishers in the Ribs category were — Bushwood Smokers: 220.0000; Two Bubs and a Rub: 220.000; Two Butts and a Ham: 219.4115; Two Krackers Cookin: 218.2350; M&K BBQ: 217.0595; Big Boots BBQ: 216.4710; Shot In The Dark: 216.1765; Meat Me In St. Louis: 214.7055; Mulkey's BBQ: 213.8235; and Twisted Smoke BBQ: 213.5290.
The top 10 finishers in the Pork category were — Two Bubs and a Rub: 221.7645; Bushwood Smokers: 219.4115; Two Krackers Cookin: 218.8240; Big Boots BBQ: 218.8235; Heavy Smoke: 218.5290; Shot In The Dark: 217.6480; Meat Me In St. Louis: 215.0000; Twisted Smoke BBQ: 214.1170; Two Butts and a Ham: 209,1170; and Mulkey's BBQ: 208.2365.
The top 10 finishers in the Brisket category were — Missouri Pitfire: 221.4705; Big Boots BBQ: 221.1765; Two Bubs and a Rub: 216.1765; Two Krackers Cookin: 214.1170; Triple H BBQ: 214.4115; A&W BBQ: 213.2360; In The Red Zone BBQ: 212.9405; Two Butts and a Ham: 212.3525; Heavy Smoke: 212.3525; and Sweet Meat: 210.8815
Overall, the Two Krackers Cookin crew won Grand Champion with a net score of 872.6470; and Two Bubs and a Rub won Reserve Grand Champion with a net score of 867.6460.
Rounding out the top ten finishers were Big Boots BBQ: 867.0585; Heavy Smoke: 857.6460; Meat Me In St. Louis: 852.6460; Two Butts and a Ham: 852.0570; Bushwood Smokers: 843.5275; Shot In The Dark: 843.2355; Twisted Smoke BBQ: 838.2325; and Missouri Pitfire: 835.0010.
