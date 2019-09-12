{{featured_button_text}}

The city of Farmington will be holding a lottery to select hunters for a managed archery hunt on city property specifically at The Farmington Airport and a portion of Engler Park.

The lottery will begin Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. and registrations will be accepted through Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. The hunt will consist of four sessions each lasting one month. Winners will be contacted by Friday, Sept. 13. All Missouri Department of Conservation hunting regulations apply. Individuals may register for the lottery in person at the Farmington Civic Center or online at https://farmingtonmo.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseActivities.aspx.

For more information on the Managed Deer Hunt contact the Civic Center at 573.756.0900 or visit our website farmington-mo.gov

