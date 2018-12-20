Try 1 month for 99¢
Low gas prices nice Christmas gift
Buy Now

This Rhodes convenience store on Karsch Blvd. is one of many places in Farmington where motorists can buy a gallon of regular unleaded for right around $2. There are also a few places around the Parkland where gas was, as of press time, selling for 15-20 cents a gallon less than that.

 Kevin R. Jenkins, Farmington Press

Internet fuel expert, GasBuddy, has found that in the weeks leading up to the holidays, average gas prices have seen one of their largest seasonal declines with the national average price of gasoline down 53 cents per gallon over the last two months, with Christmas gas prices now lower than their year-ago level.

The national average is expected to drop to $2.35 per gallon by Christmas Day. In the Parkland, prices have already dropped far below the national average with most drivers in Farmington, as of press time, paying around a $1.99 gallon for regular unleaded and some places selling fuel for $1.90 and even lower.

“The plunge at the pump has brought over $205 million of daily savings on gasoline versus two months ago to motorists nationwide," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "The timing couldn’t be better for those who’ve been busy out shopping for holiday gifts, with motorists saving $10-$20 per fill up versus just two months ago.

"Oil prices have buckled under pressure, at least somewhat related to economic concerns, with the national average now under year-ago levels. Over the course of Christmas week, the savings multiplied will mean motorists won’t be leaving nearly $1.5 billion behind at the pump. What’s more is that no state has been left behind- everyone is seeing substantial savings.”

The following are tips for motorists on the road this holiday season:

● Watch out for state lines. Because of differing state taxes, in some extreme cases, drivers can spend an extra $25 when refueling the tank if on the wrong side of the line, according to a GasBuddy study.

● Shop around for the biggest savings. With gas prices continuing to decline, some gas stations are passing along the savings faster than others, so spending a few moments looking at gas prices around you can lead to saving a few more dollars on your fill-up.

● In a hurry? Spend a fury! Speeding, aggressive driving and hard braking are things many of us may be guilty of and it costs motorists a fury if they're in a hurry — upwards of $10 per tank and adding up to $477 per year on average.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments