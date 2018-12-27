Lower unemployment lowers business taxes

For the second year in a row, thousands of Missouri’s employers will see a reduction in their unemployment insurance (UI) taxes due to a decrease in Missouri’s UI taxable wage base (TWB).
For Missouri employers the TWB will decrease $500 as of Jan. 1, from $12,500 to $12,000.
The TWB is the amount of wages per employee on which an employer must pay UI taxes in a calendar year. Additionally, because of the improving cash balance in the state’s Unemployment Trust Fund (UTF), a majority of Missouri employers will see an additional tax rate reduction of 12 percent.
The combined decreases are estimated to reduce employer taxes by as much as $30 million in 2019.
“Division of Employment Security staff continues to work diligently to ensure that Missouri’s Trust Fund remains healthy, while also ensuring that employer taxes aid both the unemployed and continued economic growth across the state,” says DES Director Chris Slinkard. “Decreasing the taxable wage base and reducing the tax rate enables employers to reinvest the savings into their businesses and, in turn, their communities and local economies.”
Missouri employers can now access their accounts and see how this change impacts them for 2019 by logging into their account at uinteract.labor.mo.gov.
Promoting economic vitality across Missouri is one of the primary goals of the Department of Labor & Industrial Relations. To learn more about the strategic changes being made to benefit Missouri’s businesses and workers, visit strategicchange.mo.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.