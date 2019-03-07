A Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center program that provides a tasty barbecue lunch while at the same time raises funds to save the lives of the unborn is returning for its third year.
While a spring banquet and Walk For Life in Columbia Park are PRC's two primary annual fundraisers, PRC board member Dorothy Bach came up with "Lunch 4 Life" several years ago as another creative way to support the pro-life ministry that reaches out to young mothers and their families at their time of greatest need.
"The response to 'Lunch 4 Life' last year was as phenomenal as the first," she said. "Each year we wanted to sell 200 lunches every month and we ended up meeting that goal and exceeding it after the first month. The PRC has received a two-year total of a little over $16,000 — which is fantastic."
Bach offered details about how people can enjoy a good meal while supporting a great cause.
"Volunteers smoke pork butts and make pulled pork sandwiches for us," Bach said. "We sell them, along with chips, a homemade cookie and a choice of soda or water for $5. We're going to be doing this from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month — beginning March14 and continuing through Sept. 12.
"The great thing about 'Lunch 4 Life' is that PRC isn't out any expense for this because the meat and other items are donated each month.
In addition to the March and September dates, "Lunch 4 Life" will also be offered April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11 and Aug. 8.
"People can call 573-431-6001 or email parklandprc@gmail.com by 3:30 p.m. on the day prior to order," Bach said. "Then they can come by PRC, located at 815 E. Main St. in Park Hills, the next day to pick up their lunch. We're also providing free delivery within the Park Hills and Desloge city limits when five or more lunches are going to the same address."
Bach added that those who want to order extra sandwiches can do so for another $3 each.
"We want to thank everyone who have helped us strengthen families in our community through this fundraiser," she said. "We're hoping folks will continue to help out the PRC while getting to enjoy a delicious lunch."
In addition to providing a quick, delicious and inexpensive meal, “Lunch 4 Life” helps provide funds for a worthy cause — the PRC.
Free services provided by the PRC include pregnancy testing, first trimester ultrasound, maternity, baby and household items, parenting classes, HOPE classes (Healing Our Past Experiences), CARE adolescent sexual health program, referrals for community services and 24/7 dad classes.
Each year the center provides approximately 325 patient services, receives 2,061 visits and gives away 13,500 items. The PRC is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization with more than 60 volunteers who have invested more than 4,000 hours in the ministry.
