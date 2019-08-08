MAC expanding manufacturing apprenticeship program

Mineral Area College will receive $644,392 in U.S. Department of Labor grant funding over four years to create and expand advanced manufacturing apprenticeship opportunities.
MAC is one of nine Missouri two-year institutions that have partnered with the Missouri Community Colleges Association for the Missouri Apprenticeships in Manufacturing Program (MoAmp). The program will help unemployed, underemployed, and incumbent workers to learn skills, earn credentials and degrees for various high-demand and middle-skills occupations within the advanced manufacturing sector.
“Registered apprenticeships are a great workforce development mechanism that benefits the employer and the apprentice,” said Bev Hickam, MAC’s outgoing Director of Workforce Development, “Missouri is focused on expanding apprenticeships within a variety of industries including advanced manufacturing. MAC will use this funding to strengthen our workforce and promote economic growth locally.”
The grant will allow the college to partner with area manufacturers to help them establish apprenticeship programs. The college will also set up a pre-apprenticeship academy where area residents can receive short term training to assist them in becoming employed at manufacturing facilities with apprenticeship programs.
According to the Missouri Community College Association, advanced manufacturing in Missouri represents 8.6 percent of total private sector employment with 202,419 workers across 9,727 establishments in 29 industries. From 2012-2017, Missouri’s manufacturing employment grew by 17,555.
The eight other colleges who are participating in the statewide consortium are East Central College (Union), Jefferson College, Hillsboro; Metropolitan Community College, Kansas City; Moberly Area Community College; St. Charles Community College; St. Louis Community College; State Fair Community College, Sedalia; and State Technical College of Missouri, Linn; and St. Louis Community College is acting as the grant’s fiscal agent.
For more information about MoAmp or to inquire about assistance with apprenticeship opportunities, contact Michele Shore, Director of Workforce Development, at 573-518-2234. More information about MAC can be found at www.MineralArea.edu.
