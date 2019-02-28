Try 3 months for $3
MAC fall 2018 Dean's List announced

The names of Farmington and Doe Run students appearing on Mineral Area College's 2018 fall Dean's List have been released by the Park Hills-based community college.

Farmington and Doe Run students appearing on Mineral Area College’s fall 2018 semester Dean’s List have been announced.

Students so honored at the Park Hills-based community college must earn no grade below a "C” or have any incomplete grades; be enrolled in at least 12 hours of two-year degree credit; and have a current grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

The following students maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester, which is the highest attainable:

Farmington: Jake B Casey, Isabella S Castro, Richard H Crocker, Victoria A Cunningham, Alexandra M Finney, Kevin M Gaddy, Dale C Gainer, Naomi E Goetz, Emma G Govreau, Natasja M Haffner, Megan E Hall, Dillon T Hallin, Tessa M Hamm, Madison P Hampton, Kyle R Hatch, Abagale D Henley, Hannah R Hight, Jamie L Jackson, Kimberly E Jackson, Travis K. Jackson, Arianna N Kaley, Rebecca K Kelleher, Dawson B Koen, Austin J Koppeis, Logan M Leventry, Bethany F Lewis, Hanna N Maize, Alysa K Massey, Sierra N Meredith, Bre'Anna G Nunn, Hau P Phan, Jacob W Ragan, Taylor C Reeves, Anthony A Schmid, Amy R Simmons, Reese M Stetina, Samuel W Toppins, Ashton G Tubbs, Savanna G Vaughn, Jason C Vielma, Matthew B Wayne, Amanda R Wolf, Hadlee M Woods and Matthew Yetman

The following students maintained a 3.25 grade point average for the semester:

Doe Run: April S Farmer, Chastity McNail, Matthew L Reever, Hailey J Weir, Sarah L Worley

Farmington: Stephen A Arellano, Grace H Bachler, Emily R Barnhouse, Joni N Boekemier, Ashley M Brinkley, Maria F Bryson Gomez, Emma T Childress, Isabela M Clubb, Amy R Courtney, Olivia R Currington, Anthony J Davis, Kelton J Dickinson, Anna M Gantz, Emily A Gosling, Mackenzie J Govro,  Morgan J Govro, Staci M Hammock, Rothman Harris, Rodney G Holt, JeTaime M Hovis, Kennedy R Huff, Abigail L Jent, Cory J Jones, Tessa L Juliette, Katelyn M King, Olivia M Klug, Hailee M Komaromi, Gunner M LaBrot, Erin K Lewis, Kylee M Lewis, Jessica K Meyer, Emily D Miller, Jacinda D Million, Justin C Minks, Brittni E Moore, Emily Motley, Victoria M Mullins, Charlotte M Porter, Hunter Provost, James B Quinton, Madison N Rodgers, Ashley A Salz, BreeAnna A Seaton, Logan F Sheppard, Rochelle A Slosman, Catarina M Smith, Dakota J Smith, Melissa L Smith, Morgan L Smith, Isaac N Standley, Miriam R Sutherland, Jacob E Thomas, Katrina R Townsend, Brett M Vance, Macey A VandiverandEmily Yanchar

For more information on the Mineral Area College Dean’s List, contact Registrar Connie Holder at 573-518-2119 or cholder@MineralArea.edu.

