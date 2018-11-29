Try 1 month for 99¢
MAC prepares for annual Christmas celebration

Mrs. Claus, who annually reads “T’was the Night Before Christmas” to the kids, and jolly old Santa will reappear at this year’s Christmas celebration and tree lighting at Mineral Area College, which takes place Dec. 12, 5-6 p.m. in the Concourse of MAC’s Park Hills campus.

 Provided photo

PARK HILLS – With an eye toward celebrating the coming holidays and offering holiday cheer to the community, Mineral Area College Staff members are planning the community college’s annual Christmas Celebration from 5-6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 12, in the Concourse Area of the Arts & Sciences Building. It’s free and open to the public.

Erin Sites, said that in addition to the annual tree lighting, holiday music, cookies with hot cocoa, decorating stockings, and children’s visits with Santa. The children will receive a present directly from the North Pole.

“Everyone involved is looking forward to spreading Christmas joy and high spirits to our community this year,” she said. “MAC’s Jazz Band and MAC Singers will be our entertainment for the evening. Mrs. Claus will read ‘The Night Before Christmas,’ and for the grand finale, Santa Claus will make his appearance! Of course, he won’t arrive empty-handed; he’ll certainly have surprises for all of the children!”

MAC employees will be selling chances to win a Lottery Tree, with all of the proceeds going to the college Food Pantry.

For more information about the Christmas Celebration, contact Erin Sites at 518-2370.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments