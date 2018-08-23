Subscribe for 17¢ / day

PARK HILLS— Local actors, actresses and stagehands can join in the drama, comedy, music and dance this season as Mineral Area College’s Little Theatre Guild prepares for its upcoming performance season.

Chuck Gallaher, MAC theatre instructor, said he’s built a performance season that includes classics and more modern fare.

Auditions for the plays usually take place at the community college’s Fine Arts Theater on the main campus in Park Hills at 2 p.m. For more information, contact Gallaher at 518-2181, or cgallahe@MineralArea.edu.

Audition and performances for the upcoming academic year include:

“Act of God” (performances Oct. 4-6, auditions Aug. 22, 6 p.m.), three people are needed.

“Forbidden Broadway” (performances Nov. 28-Dec. 1, auditions Oct. 7, 2 p.m.), two men, two women are needed. Please be prepared with a one-minute vocal audition. Bring a karaoke disc (no lead vocals). A short dance routine will be taught.

“Romeo & Juliet” (performances Feb. 14-16, auditions Dec. 9, 2 p.m.), 10 men, 10 women are needed.

“9 to 5” (performances April 10-13, auditions, Feb. 17, 2 p.m.), six men, eight women and chorus are needed. Please be prepared with a one-minute vocal audition. Bring a karaoke disc (no lead vocals). A short dance routine will be taught.

“Drop Dead” (performances June 20-22, auditions May 5, 2 p.m.), eight men and three women are needed.

“A Year with Frog & Toad” (performances July 10-13, auditions May 19, 2 p.m.), 18 kids are needed. Bring a karaoke disc (no lead vocals). A short dance routine will be taught.

All shows begin at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., with General Admission $7, MAC Students/Senior Citizens $3.

