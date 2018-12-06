Try 1 month for 99¢

Mineral Area College’s Music Department will once again stage its annual Winter Choral Concert, featuring “Gloria” by Antonio Vivaldi at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 14 (inclement weather date: Dec. 18). The event will be held at the First Baptist Church of Farmington located on 210 N. A Street off of Karsch Boulevard. Admission is $5 at the door. Proceeds to benefit the MAC Choral Department.

All MAC choral ensembles are involved, including the MAC Singers, Chamber Singers, and Community Singers.

A collaborative effort will feature select winter and holiday carols, as well as the main performance of the evening, Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria”, will include an organ.

MAC Director of Choral Activities Harry Cecil said the choirs will sing traditional carols such as "Carol of the Bells," "White Christmas," and other festive music. They are also performing the masterpiece, “Christmas Cantata” by Daniel Pinkham, which will feature a brass choir of incredible instrumentalists from the community.

“Vivaldi’s “Gloria” is one of the most enduring choral masterworks in history and is known for its energetic phrases and luscious harmonies. It is a treat to still perform such repertoire so many years later,” Cecil said. “Joining us that Friday is a great way to usher in the Holiday season!”

Anyone interested in more information about the MAC Choral Department should contact Cecil at 573-518-2230.

