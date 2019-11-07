With a growing interest in Renaissance history, the Parkland will soon have an event that caters to enthusiasts celebrating the end of the Dark Age in Europe.
Lisa Howard of Alexander’s Grand Ballroom and Conference Center in Farmington is in the process of organizing a Maiden Faire Renaissance Festival.
“In May and June of next year, May 30-31, and June 6-7 of 2020, the Maiden Faire Renaissance Festival will take place at the corner of Pimville and Beal Roads just outside of Farmington,” she said. “The faire runs Saturday and Sunday only each weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"Right now we are trying to gather performers for the festival. What we are looking for are magicians, storytellers, singers, puppeteers. By musicians, I mean people who can play a lute, or a harp or some sort of Renaissance period instrument.”
Howard will host a meeting on Nov. 4 for any interested entertainers and she will hand out information to people who would like to be involved.
“It will be at Alexander’s [at The Factory] at 6 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom. It will last just long enough to get the information out to everybody. For people who are going to perform, we are going to provide costuming assistance. I have a couple of people who are going to be making costumes for the performers, so that they don’t have to worry about coming up with their own costuming.”
A perk for those actively working the festival will be the King’s Feast scheduled for every evening. All vendors, performers and volunteers will be able to participate as a thank you for their work. Another side benefit for performers is the ability to receive tips for their productions.
“While they are performing at the festival, they are welcome to ‘take off their hat,'” Howard said. “It’s normal during a Renaissance festival for people to stick money in their hat or in a box or in a basket. Whatever they get, that’s theirs.”
Howard is busy lining up vendors and performers for the faire, whether it be selling food items, performing plays and music or handcrafted period items.
“We have one vendor that just signed up out of St. Louis,” she said. “We received interest from a gentleman in Pennsylvania, an entertainer that would like to come. Les S. Moore teaches people how not to be victims of a pickpocket, while he’s picking their pockets on stage.
"We do have a group out of Kansas City that is coming to perform. They are a musical group that half of their act is very family friendly and the other half of the act is a little bawdy. We will have an over-21 section that they will be performing at that stage and the family-friendly stuff on another stage.
“We are also looking for anyone that knows safe swordplay. We would like to have some hand-to-hand combat going on for entertainment, whether that is from wooden weapons to foam weapons, something like that where people are not getting hurt.”
Since this will be an all-new event for the area, Howard will be working with all participants in different ways to make sure that everything is as period correct as possible and to pique the interest of vendors to do business at the faire.
“For potential vendors, the price is cheap, we are trying to keep the prices low so that people want to get involved this first year,” she said. “We are asking that their booth is decorated in Renaissance style. We want to keep it authentic as possible. Non-food vendors, we are looking for crafters, artisans, people who hand-make goods.”
Howard is optimistic that early preparation and help will make the first-year event a great success.
“I have a helper, Jennifer Sutton, who is wonderful and will be talking to area businesses about sponsorships. There are huge sponsorship opportunities out there too. She is a festival connoisseur who has full regalia and plans to go to a lot of the public events leading up to our faire with a sign tied to her bum roll, that says ‘follow me to the faire.'”
To understand the era being celebrated, Howard explained that the Dark Age was coming to an end and life throughout Europe was slowly, but dramatically changing during the Renaissance.
“Before the Renaissance period, things were more medieval,” she said. “There wasn’t an art movement, there wasn’t a literature movement. That’s what that Renaissance was all about. That Renaissance enlightenment is what changed things around the world. Shakespeare is a product of the Elizabethan England period.”
Since the era lasted almost 400 years from 1300-1700 A.D., people and the societies involved often limit their interest to a specific area in the timeline. Howard’s interest is centered on a certain line of British monarchs.
“It’s a personal passion,” she said. “Tudor dynasty has always fascinated me. I read as much as I can about it, and realized once we opened the bookstore downstairs [Aesop’s Treasury in the Factory], people coming in and looking for material on Elizabethan England, the Tudor Dynasty and all these things, that there are a lot of people that are also interested in the same thing.”
For more information contact Lisa Howard at 573-915-0266 or www.themaidenfair.com
