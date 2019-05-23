Tomorrow marks 80 years since the death of Barney Pelty who, due to his outstanding career as a Major League Baseball pitcher and never straying from his hometown roots, over the years became one of Farmington's best-known and respected citizens.
The anniversary of his death serves as a reminder for those who might have all but forgotten about the baseball legend’s hometown roots while also serve as an introduction to a man who many local residents have possibly never heard of before.
Pelty was born in Farmington on Sept. 10, 1880, where his family was the only Jewish family at the time. He was the youngest of six children born to his father Samuel and his mother, Helena. Samuel Pelty, a cigar maker, immigrated to the United States from Prussia at the age of 17 and opened up a cigar store in town.
In 1905 Pelty married Eva Warsing and the couple had a son Lawrence, who later became Farmington’s city engineer.
His obituary states that early in life Pelty became interested in baseball and, after graduating high school, he was offered free tuition at Farmington’s now defunct Carleton College where he pitched for two years before transferring to Blees Military Academy in Macon, Missouri. He pitched for the academy’s team in the 1899 and 1900 spring seasons.
Pelty’s professional baseball career started with the 1902 Nashville Volunteers and from there he went to Iowa where he signed with the Cedar Rapids Rabbits and pitched in 25 games for them. He soon demonstrated his prowess as a twirler and was sent to Cleveland in the Major League where he remained for a part of one season, after which his contract was bought by the St. Louis Browns. Pelty remained with the St. Louis Browns for about 9 years, playing with the team for all but the last year of his baseball career when he played for the Washington Senators.
Because Pelty was one of the first Jewish baseball players in the American League, he became known as “the Yiddish Curver.” His career ERA is 2.63 — as of two years ago the 64th-best of all pitchers in major league baseball. He also ranked 82nd in hits per 9 innings and 78th in batters plunked, as well as in the top-10 for his career of all pitchers in the St. Louis Browns/Baltimore Orioles franchise in hit by pitch, complete games, ERA, innings pitched and shutouts.
Pelty was one of the best Jewish pitchers in major league history, ranking first through 2010 in career ERA — ahead of second-place Sandy Koufax — as well as ranking sixth in wins and seventh in strikeouts.
Interestingly, throughout his baseball career Pelty ran a local bookstore in the off-seasons. Following his retirement from baseball, he became interested in politics and took an active part in the work of the Republican Party. He was appointed by Missouri Gov. Arthur Hyde as an inspector for the Missouri State Pure Food and Drug Department and also served several terms as a Farmington city alderman. Additionally, Pelty coached the Farmington High School baseball team for at least one season. The Farmington City Council voted in 2010 to name an access road leading to the city’s sports complex “Barney Pelty Drive” and in 2016, Pelty was inducted into the first class of the Farmington Hall of Fame.
His obituary, which ran in the May 26, 1939 issue of The Farmington News, stated that Pelty’s untimely death at the age of 58 years old occurred when he collapsed on the street, after which he remained in critical condition before dying of a cerebral hemorrhage at the state hospital. The obituary also reads that Pelty’s funeral was officiated by the Rev. Roland Sims with interment in the Masonic cemetery under the direction of Cozean Funeral Service.
