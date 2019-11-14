Greetings friends of the 144th Legislative District!
I hope everyone had a wonderful week. This week I had the opportunity to tour the Ameren Taum Sauk Energy Center. As many of you know, before the breech anyone could go up there at any time. Now for security reasons they no longer allow you to drive up there anymore without a guided tour. For that reason, it has been a few years since I have been up there but always find it interesting. Since the last time I was up there they have built a new visitor center / office.
They are currently finishing some major updates to their operation systems. The pumped storage hydroelectric facility is located near the highest point in Missouri, Taum Sauk Mountain. The view from the top is absolutely amazing, especially this time of the year. Ameren spends approximately $100,000 a year stocking the lower Taum Sauk Lake with fish for recreational use for the community. If you have never fished here you may want to check it out!
One of the state’s most visited parks lies in our district, Elephant Rocks. If you have ever driven by, I’m sure you noticed the parking lot was full. It does not matter what time of year it is, if the weather is nice, the parking lot is packed. This week I attended a ground breaking ceremony at Elephant Rocks. DNR entered into a partnership with Pilot Knob public drinking water district to connect to the local public water supply.
Currently, there is not drinking water at the park nor is there a sufficient volume of water for the flush restrooms. Hundreds of thousands of visitors come to Elephant Rocks each year and restoring the restrooms and drinking water facilities is an improvement that is long overdue.
Congratulations to all our successful youth hunters! And to those of you who were unable to successfully tag one this year, I hope you still were able to enjoy the great outdoors.
Special elections fill six House district vacancies
Tuesday, Nov. 5 saw special elections held in Missouri to fill six vacant House seats. The elections filled vacancies for districts in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas, as well as a House seat in Barry County in southwest Missouri. When the newly-elected members are sworn into office in January of 2020, the House will have 114 Republicans and 48 Democrats, with one seat still vacant.
New program will help improve broadband access
A program created by the Missouri General Assembly to increase access to high speed internet is now in effect. The goal of the program is to ensure communities all across Missouri have access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet.
Passed into law in 2018, HB 1872 established a grant program within the Department of Economic Development to expand broadband internet access to unserved and underserved parts of Missouri. During the 2019 session, the legislature approved funding for the program in the state budget. As a result, the program is now able to provide $5 million in grants that match up to 50 percent of the construction costs to expand broadband to areas that don’t have it.
It’s a huge problem that nearly 20% of Missourians lack access to high speed internet. A vast majority of that 20% falls in our District. This is the kind of problem that if you work toward solving, it’s going to help with other problems, like retaining good talent or offering better health care and education for our communities. Broadband is exactly the kind of infrastructure that Missouri needs to grow and thrive in the future.
The broadband grant program guidelines, selection criteria, application, and frequently asked questions are available on the Department of Economic Development's website at this link: https://ded.mo.gov/content/missouri-broadband-grant-program
Guidelines and scoring criteria are now posted on the department’s website. The grant application period will be open on December 4, 2019. Applications may be submitted through January 6, 2020. Projects will be selected based on the need for servicing unserved areas of the state, meeting or exceeding the state’s minimum definition of high-speed internet, the applicant’s share of total project costs, economic and community benefit, and adoption strategies.
Missourians asked to help return unclaimed military medals
As Missourians across the state honored the many men and women who have so courageously served in the United States Armed Forces this week, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is also asking them to help ensure unclaimed military medals and insignia in the state’s possession are returned to their rightful owners.
Beginning in November, locations across Missouri will display banners in welcome centers and lobbies encouraging visitors to search the Unclaimed Property database. Books with pictures of the medals and details about owners will also be located in these venues. Participating locations include the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, the Missouri State Museum as well as the Museum of Missouri Military History in Jefferson City, and all seven Missouri veterans homes.
Over 200 military medals and insignia currently being held by the Unclaimed Property Division. The State Treasurer’s office will never sell or destroy these medals--but they do want to return them. The effort to raise awareness this month about these medals reflects their commitment to returning them to the heroes who earned them. As always, we thank America’s military veterans for their service to this great country.”
A full list of medals, names, and last known addresses of the safe deposit box owners can be found at ShowMeMoney.com/medals.
Recognizing the contributions and sacrifices of our veterans
By the time you read this report Veterans Day has passed. I hope everyone took time to pause to honor those who have put their love of country above all else. Time to thank those who have risked life and limb to defend the American way of life and time to salute those who have fought to protect us from the scourge of tyranny and injustice.
It has been said many times before, but it must be said again; we owe these brave souls a debt of gratitude that can never be fully repaid. That is why it’s imperative that our gratitude and respect for their service be sincere and abundant.
Expressing that gratitude can be as simple as saying thank you to someone you know who has served, or as involved as donating your time or money to charitable causes that work with our veterans. And for the legislature, it means continuing to find policy solutions for the issues faced by our veterans.
I’m proud to say that this year the legislature worked diligently on a number of issues that directly impact our veterans in a positive way. A piece of legislation we passed this year that I was proud to support will make sure our veterans get the assistance they need when they’re facing difficulties after service. HB 547 will help ensure veterans courts are available throughout our state.
Veterans courts utilize an intensive program of court supervision, drug or alcohol testing, and rehabilitation to help defendants overcome substance abuse, mental, emotional, or behavioral issues and keep them from re-offending. With the help of veterans treatment courts, veterans who have struggled after returning home an opportunity will have the opportunity to clear their names, to get a clean record, and to earn a second chance at life.
Another bill we passed during the 2019 session expands the Missouri Returning Heroes Education Act. This program provides reduced tuition for certain combat veterans attending public institutions of higher education. It has been highly successful during the ten years it has been in effect, but it has only been available to some veterans. By passing SB 306 this year, we open up the program so that any veteran who has served in a combat zone who lives in Missouri, or moves to Missouri, can access its benefits. We also expanded the eligibility period to 20 years after the veteran’s last discharge, and we also modified the program so that it would help veterans afford the cost of graduate level studies.
The expansion of the program isn’t just about making it more affordable for veterans to obtain their degree. It’s also about getting the knowledge and real-world experience of veterans into our classrooms where they can share their wisdom with younger students. This is a huge win for veterans and an even bigger win for our state as a whole.
I’m proud of the way our state is taking action to support the valiant individuals who fought to protect our rights, our freedoms, our ideals, and our hopes. I ask that we all make the promise to treat our veterans with the respect they have earned. And let us vow to do that not just on one day each year, but on each and every day. Their extraordinary accomplishments have created an extraordinary debt that we must consistently work to repay. Their sacrifices have given us the nation we love, and their commitment to service has protected the freedoms we all hold so dear. For this and for all they have done, we must always be grateful.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112.
