Managing your money during a pandemic

I know the world is panicking right now, and you’re probably a little worried. How could you not be? But I’m glad you found this article, because I want to help you weather this storm.

You can have peace during this pandemic. I don’t know your specific situation, so let’s start with what you can do based on where you’re at on your money journey.

What to do with your money during the coronavirus pandemic

If don’t have an emergency fund

If you’re struggling to keep your head above water right now, I feel for you. This kind of thing is why having an emergency fund is so important. It puts a buffer between you and the unexpected stuff.

Right now, I want you to stockpile all the cash you can. Now is the time to save, and once this whole crazy situation blows over, you can pick up where you left off on your money goals. If you need some tips on how to find extra cash, I have plenty of advice for you here.

If you have an emergency fund, but you also have debt