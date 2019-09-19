Farmington LIFE Center's Masquerade Ball is returning for its third go-around from 4:30 p.m. to midnight Sept. 28 at Alexander’s Hall. All proceeds from the popular event benefit the center and its programs.
LIFE Center works with individuals with disabilities wanting to remain independent or to regain their independence. It is funded through a Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation grant and Medicaid fee for service program, along with private and corporate donations and fundraisers.
The reason for the Masquerade Ball is simple. After $2.5 million in cuts made to the Missouri state budget in the spring of 2016, the LIFE Center and other similar centers throughout the state suddenly found themselves having a cutback of funds to pay for staff and programing.
The center's executive director, Tim Azinger, was forced to announce employee layoffs, cut salaries, reduce the number of employees covered by health insurance and other benefits, and close one of its two satellite offices.
To help offset the cuts and with the hope of reinstituting some of its discontinued services, LIFE Center held a successful Masquerade Ball fundraiser in 2017. It ended up raising more than $47,000.
Two years later, Azinger is promising another night of great food, dancing and entertainment, as well as a silent and live auction called by local radio personality Mark Toti of KREI/KTJJ RADIO. He is also serving as the evening's emcee.
LIFE Center Marketing Director Stacey Wright, is more than happy to work hard each year to make the Masquerade Ball something the attendees will enjoy. She remembers, however, that the ball's first year turned out to be an almost overwhelming experience for her.
“With it being our first year, it was very scary, but for our first time it turned out amazing,” she said. “As the central person that coordinates everything, I help arrange all the décor, get special guests to come in and find donors to provide auction items.
Returning again this year is a raffle where the winner will go home with $10,000 cash.
“We are selling 200 raffle tickets for $100 each and the drawing will be at the ball, but you do not have to be at the ball to win,” Wright said. “These tickets are on sale right now, so if anybody’s interested in buying a ticket, they can call me at the LIFE Center.”
Meanwhile, Azinger said tickets to the Masquerade Ball have been selling like hotcakes — in fact, it's sold out and a waiting list has been started for those wanting to attend the event.
"We already have quite a few names on the waiting list, but we encourage people to give us a call and get on it," Azinger said. "Every year we have people who, for one reason or another, can't attend and we'll suddenly end up with an empty table."
He added that attendees are invited to dress up in their "masquerade best" or come in whatever they feel comfortable. Masks are optional.
This year's guest speaker at the ball is Alvin Law of Saskatchewan, Canada. He has an incredible story to share.
In the early 1960’s, over 13,000 babies around the world were born with deformities as a direct result of Thalidomide — a drug prescribed to relieve morning sickness. Law was one of them. In his case, just a couple of the tiny pills were enough to cause him to be born without arms.
Facing what they thought was a hopeless situation, Law’s birth family gave him up for adoption. They hoped and prayed that their sickly, deformed newborn would somehow find a family more capable of caring for his needs. Luckily, their prayers were answered.
Hilda Law was a 55-year-old foster mother who — along with her husband, Jack — took in neglected and abused children. They loved and encouraged them back from their hopelessness and, through social service programs, sent them to couples yearning for adoptions.
One day in 1960, the most disturbing case they had ever seen was presented to them — Alvin Law. They were warned he’d never possess any quality of life and would likely need to be institutionalized.
Not only did Hilda nurse him back to health, but her intuition told her that lurking inside this impossible scenario was hope. Through the Laws’ faith, dedication and infinite belief, little Alvin learned to use his feet for hands. Suddenly, his world opened up.
He attended regular schools at a time when handicapped children were relegated to institutions or, at best, schools that segregated them from the ‘normal’ students. He was blessed to have remarkable teachers who recognized his potential, and worked with the Law family to encourage his abilities.
Life took a turn for the amazing when the young man discovered his musical ability and he joined the school band, playing trombone, drums and piano. Within an impossibly short time, he became an award winning musician and graduated from high school with honors. He then graduated, again with honors, from college — and he hasn’t slowed down since.
“You can’t hide from life," Law said. "You’re going to have obstacles show up. I know how to teach people to get past theirs. After all, there’s no magic pill you can swallow — there’s just you. In a quick-fix society, we need long-term strategies. I didn’t just discover this stuff overnight.”
Alvin Law has been presenting his compelling life story to groups across Canada, the United States and around the globe since 1981. He is a trained broadcaster, fundraiser and musician. He has also worked for non-profit groups, in advertising and public relations, the civil service, and has even run for public office.
Tickets are $50 each; $80 per couple; $320 per table and $350 for business tables. To purchase tickets for the Masquerade Ball, call the LIFE Center at 573- 756-4314 or 800-596-7273, ext. 110 or email Stacey Wright at staceyw@lifecilmo.org.
