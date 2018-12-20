Try 1 month for 99¢

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce recently sponsored a ribbon cutting for Massage and Skin Works at their new location — 1269 Doctors Drive.

The business is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Evening and

Saturday appointments are available with an advanced reservation only. Call 573-760-8888 to book an appointment or for holiday hours.

