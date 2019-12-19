{{featured_button_text}}
MAX ROBBINS FIRST GIFT WINNER
File photo

Mr. and Mrs. Max Robbins, right, were presented check certificates last Saturday morning from the Retail Promotion Committee of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce.

Robert Greif, retail chairman, is shown handing the certificates to Mr. Robbins, as William Brewer, manager of the A&P Store, looks on. The winning number was drawn at the A&P and was also claimed there. The new number for the second week of drawing was made yesterday. It is number 075539.

