Mayor Larry Forsythe

Hello Farmington Residents! This is the first of many mayor’s notes to come to you courtesy of the Farmington Press.

First, I would like to thank all those residents that shared their opinion and thoughts on the idea of consolidating trash services issue. Your voice was well received, and as promised, I will keeping Farmington aware of all things that affect your welfare and well-being.

Last week I attended the groundbreaking for the Presbyterian Manor community room and courtyard expansion and was thinking about how much that row of blocks has become. Yes, I remember Short Street was not that short at one time. Later that afternoon, I attended a 100 year birthday celebration for Ina Pearl Villmer at Camelot Nursing & Rehab Center. She was honored by a Mayoral Proclamation of “Ina Pearl Villmer Day” in Farmington. At the Sept. 12 city council meeting, Nancy Cozean was presented a proclamation in recognition of “Constitution Week.”

I hope everyone will visit downtown Farmington this weekend and enjoy the B3 — Beer, Blues & Barbecue festival. The festival is sponsored by the Farmington Tourism and Convention Bureau and offers free entertainment. All funds raised from merchandise at the event is reinvested to support the event in the next year.

The tourism board does a great job marketing Farmington to help improve our local economy through tourism. The Jefferson Street Pedestrian Plaza is nearing completion. Temporary lights were placed for the B3 event, but the new decorative cast iron lampposts will be installed in October. The Tourism Board has arranged to rent an outdoor skating rink that will be installed downtown in time for the holidays — just another reason to enjoy living in Farmington.

The Street Department is milling excess asphalt from streets around town to prepare for overlay in October. Work is focused in the Trimfoot subdivision area where new curb and gutter was installed on streets that did not have curb and gutter. Most of the paving work will be done by the first of November.

I have asked the city council to change our agenda policies so that the councilor that has introduced a bill for consideration will be listed as the sponsor of the bill.

Thanks you for taking time to read these notes. If you have a specific issue that you would like to discuss, please call me at city hall at 573-756-1701, or email me at lforsythe@farmington-mo.gov.

