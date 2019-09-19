Hello Farmington Residents! This is the first of many mayor’s notes to come to you courtesy of the Farmington Press.
First, I would like to thank all those residents that shared their opinion and thoughts on the idea of consolidating trash services issue. Your voice was well received, and as promised, I will keeping Farmington aware of all things that affect your welfare and well-being.
Last week I attended the groundbreaking for the Presbyterian Manor community room and courtyard expansion and was thinking about how much that row of blocks has become. Yes, I remember Short Street was not that short at one time. Later that afternoon, I attended a 100 year birthday celebration for Ina Pearl Villmer at Camelot Nursing & Rehab Center. She was honored by a Mayoral Proclamation of “Ina Pearl Villmer Day” in Farmington. At the Sept. 12 city council meeting, Nancy Cozean was presented a proclamation in recognition of “Constitution Week.”
I hope everyone will visit downtown Farmington this weekend and enjoy the B3 — Beer, Blues & Barbecue festival. The festival is sponsored by the Farmington Tourism and Convention Bureau and offers free entertainment. All funds raised from merchandise at the event is reinvested to support the event in the next year.
You have free articles remaining.
The tourism board does a great job marketing Farmington to help improve our local economy through tourism. The Jefferson Street Pedestrian Plaza is nearing completion. Temporary lights were placed for the B3 event, but the new decorative cast iron lampposts will be installed in October. The Tourism Board has arranged to rent an outdoor skating rink that will be installed downtown in time for the holidays — just another reason to enjoy living in Farmington.
The Street Department is milling excess asphalt from streets around town to prepare for overlay in October. Work is focused in the Trimfoot subdivision area where new curb and gutter was installed on streets that did not have curb and gutter. Most of the paving work will be done by the first of November.
I have asked the city council to change our agenda policies so that the councilor that has introduced a bill for consideration will be listed as the sponsor of the bill.
Thanks you for taking time to read these notes. If you have a specific issue that you would like to discuss, please call me at city hall at 573-756-1701, or email me at lforsythe@farmington-mo.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.