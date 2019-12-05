{{featured_button_text}}
MDC: Firearms deer harvest totals 178,936

 Courtesy of MDC

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 178,936 deer during the November portion of fall firearms deer season, Nov. 16- 26. Of the 178,936 deer harvested, 91,420 were antlered bucks, 17,237 were button bucks, and 70,279 were does.

Top harvest counties were Franklin with 4,008 deer checked, Texas with 3,734, and Callaway with 3,369.

Last year hunters checked 200,738 deer during the 2018 November portion of firearms deer season with 103,582 being antlered bucks, 20,040 being button bucks, and 77,116 being does.

In St. Francois County, the count was 803 antlered bucks, 199 button bucks and 636 does, for a total of 1,638. Ste. Genevieve County had a count of 917 antlered bucks, 140 button bucks and 582 does, for a total of 1,639. In Madison County, the count was 761 antlered bucks, 223 button bucks and 719 does, for a total of 1,703.

Washington County had a count of 962 antlered bucks, 262 button bucks and 772, for a total of 1,996. Iron County had a count of 538 antlered bucks, 113 button bucks and 331 does, for a total of 982. In Jefferson County, the count was 1,486 antlered bucks, 263 button bucks and 969 does, for a total of 2,718.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-harvest-reports/deer-harvest-summaries

MDC reported six firearms-related hunting incidents during the November portion of the firearms deer season with four being self-inflicted, one non-fatal incident involving a shooter and victim, and one fatal incident involving a shooter and victim.

Deer hunting in Missouri continues with archery deer hunting from Nov. 27 through Jan. 15. The late youth portion of firearms deer season runs Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 6-8. Lastly, the alternative methods portion will run Dec. 28 through Jan. 7.

Learn more about deer hunting in Missouri at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer or from MDC’s 2019 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/downloads/2019FDT.pdf

