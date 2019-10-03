{{featured_button_text}}
Melissa Miller crowned FHS Homecoming Queen
Courtesy of Nate Michael Photography

2019 Homecoming Queen Melissa Miller is pictured with her escort, Benjamin Smith. Miller was crowned during halftime at Friday night's football game between the Farmington Knights and the Poplar Bluff Mules.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Knights bested the Mules with a final score of 49-20.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments