I hope everyone had a wonderful Memorial Day holiday and I hope every took some time to reflect.
As citizens of the greatest nation in the world, it is important that we take time to reflect on what is really important to us. We look at the abundance of blessings we have been given — from the many freedoms we have to the limitless opportunities we have to pursue our dreams to the comfort and security we have in knowing we live in a land where we can raise our children in peace and safety — and it is obvious that we have so much for which we must be thankful. It is just as obvious that we have the responsibility to make absolutely certain that we do not allow these blessings to be taken for granted.
Yes, the BBQ with family and friends is great but we need to remember the real reason why we have the opportunity to spend this time however we choose. On Memorial Day, and on every day going forward, I ask us to remember those who have given all. I ask us to give thanks that our nation has been blessed with such heroes. To all those who have served, and to all those who have given their lives in service, we say thank you.
Expanding Access to Care for Children with Developmental Disabilities (HB 399 and SB 514)
This session the Missouri General Assembly passed legislation that will ensure children with developmental disabilities have access to the therapies they need. The bill will expand the existing insurance coverage requirement for children with autism to include children with other disabilities.
Specifically, the bill adds therapeutic care for "developmental or physical disabilities” to the insurance coverage requirement for autism spectrum disorders. It also makes the requirement applicable to policies issued or renewed on or after Jan. 1, 2020.
The bill specifies that autism spectrum disorder will not be subject to any limits on the number of visits an individual may make to an autism service provider. The bill states that coverage for therapeutic care for developmental and physical disabilities may be limited to a number of visits per calendar year. However, the bill provides for coverage for additional visits if they are approved and deemed medically necessary by the health benefit plan.
I am happy for the many families the bill will help. Many parents have insurance that doesn’t provide the coverage they need to help their children with a disability. With the passage of the bill, these young people will now receive much-needed, consistent therapy. The bill now awaits the governor’s signature to become law.
General Assembly Approves Legislation Handled That Would Improve Access to Hearing Aids for Low Income Missourians (SB 101)
Legislation to increase access to hearing aids is now on to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. The legislation will create a hearing aid distribution program for low income Missourians who are deaf or hard of hearing.
The program created by the bill will provide financial assistance to deaf or hard of hearing Missourians who earn less than the federal poverty level. The bill requires the assessment for the distribution of hearing aids to be performed by licensed audiologists or hearing instrument specialists or licensed physicians. The bill also creates a Statewide Hearing Aid Distribution Fund to provide funding for the program.
The most important reason for passing this bill is that many hearing aid manufacturers are willing to donate devices, but without this program there is no vehicle for distribution. The devices cost $1,000 each on the low end and upwards of $4,000 for custom fitted units with the best technology. There are more than 88,000 Missourians who could benefit from this program.
Tornado Touches Down in the Capitol City
Many people have contacted me regarding the tornado that hit Jefferson City this past week. Thank goodness, I was not there when it hit. Although, I was not there and our office was not damaged, many other people in the city suffered great damage. Please remember them in your prayers as they work to get their lives back in order.
I hope you have a wonderful week! As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. If you have an event you would like me to attend please let me know. As your Representative, I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.