Merry Christmas Friends!
It’s that time of year where many Christmas activities are taking place across the district. I attended several of these last week and wish I could of attended others however, time and other commitments did not allow.
I did attend the Holly Jolly Stroll in Ellington and the Music Night and fundraiser at the Senior Center. That is always a wonderful time for a good cause and I walked away with a delicious coconut cream pie!
On Saturday, I attended the Greenville parade and Christmas tree lighting, the Patterson Christmas Bazar, and the Down Home Women’s Shelter Christmas fundraiser. After all that, I headed to Potosi to attend the Elks Christmas Auction. The room was packed to support this wonderful cause. The Elks do a great job of supporting the youth in our area in a variety of ways.
No hog hunting in Mark Twain National Forest
While at the Greenville parade I received a text message from the Department of Conservation stating that a press release would be coming out that day announcing the closing of the Mark Twain National Forest to hog hunting. I thanked him for the information, but reminded him that he knew where my district stood on this and that I would continue to represent my people regarding this matter.
If you do not have hog damage on your property you can be very thankful. The amount of damage these hogs can do in one night is unbelievable. There are different views on how the efforts to eradicate these hogs should be addressed. I personally have changed my views on the issue from when they first began appearing in our area. Everywhere I go people approach me with the topic of hogs. The overwhelming majority believe in the take by whatever means necessary.
This view is mostly held because of their rapid reproduction rate and the amount of damage they are doing to our farmlands. If you have not seen the damage these hogs cause, I would encourage you to visit one of your neighbors who has the hogs. Looking at the damage can definitely give you a different perspective. I do not support the closing of public grounds because I feel it makes a sanctuary for these hogs to breed, multiply and come over to private fields at night and destroy them.
Bills filed to ensure better access to affordable healthcare
As bill pre-filing began in the Missouri House, one lawmaker filed several bills aimed at fighting the rising cost of healthcare by making care more available and affordable for Missourians.
The sponsor of the bills said his legislation is necessary because the major policies that have come out of Washington, D.C. have only made healthcare more expensive for all. As a result, Missourians today have fewer provider choices and pay much more for the same services they received than just 10 years ago.
He stated, “The greatest problem we face in healthcare is how much it costs, not who pays for it. We’ve got to get this rising cost under control.”
The legislator filed several bills that are designed to lower healthcare costs and increase provider choice.
The Missouri Healthcare Price Transparency Act (HB 1415) will ensure that uninsured/self-paying Missourians know and consent to how much a non-emergency procedure or service costs before they obligate themselves. The bill would also protect patients from out-of-network charges.
The Missouri External Residency Program (HB 1443) will help expand the number of primary care doctors in our state to meet the growing need.
The Direct Primary Care Pilot for Medicaid Recipients (HB 1416) will provide better individualized care for Medicaid patients and help reduce costs, possibly allowing those savings to be used for other individuals.
He also plans to file the Missouri Short-term Health Insurance bill that will create quality insurance options at a lower cost with consumer protections built in.
We can lower costs with action at the state level. It’s time we charted a new policy course that is built on time-proven principles of common-sense transparency that will lower healthcare costs and increase choice/access. Seniors can not afford to continue to pay for these rising healthcare cost living on a fixed income.
Providing property tax relief to disabled veterans
Another piece of legislation introduced during the bill pre-filing period would give voters the opportunity to provide property tax relief to disabled veterans living in Missouri. The legislation is a proposed constitutional amendment (HJR 67) to provide a tax exemption for certain real and personal property owned by disabled veterans.
This proposed constitutional amendment would authorize a real and personal property tax exemption for veterans with a combat-related disability and a total combined disability rating of 80 percent or more, as determined by United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The property tax exemption would be capped at $200,000 in actual value for 2020, and indexed for inflation in subsequent years.
The sponsor of the legislation said, “These heroes put themselves in harm’s way in service to our country, and that service led some to suffer injuries that have left them facing a lifetime of challenges, both physical and financial. I think Missouri voters will agree with me that reducing their property tax burden is one way to show our appreciation for their service and sacrifice.”
I completely agree with the bill sponsor and hope we can get this over the finish line for our veterans. I am currently working on a property tax provision that would help provide relief for our seniors. This was brought to my attention by a couple in Reynolds County and I am working with them to draft some bill language.
If approved by both the Missouri House and Senate, HJR 67 would then appear on the gbe changed to implement the property tax exemption for disabled veterans.
Combating 'fake news' with media literacy Education
One Missouri lawmaker hopes his newly-filed legislation will help ensure facts, transparency, and the truth prevail in a world where unfiltered information is readily available at a moment’s notice.
HB 1402 has the goal of combatting the issue of fake news, the spreading of misinformation, bias, and propaganda by ensuring that Missourians are given the tools to better discern and glean the facts from fiction. The bill would create a Blue Ribbon Panel, the Joint Committee on Media Literacy, which would be tasked with building and implementing a curriculum for schools to teach students how to process the information put before them each day.
The bill’s sponsor said, “We always hear the term ‘fake news’ thrown around, but oftentimes, the news isn’t fake, but rather half-news or incomplete. We can’t just jump to conclusions with the first bits of information; instead, we have to look at the facts with a discerning eye, and let the story develop before choosing sides and becoming divided on an issue.”
This issue is nonpartisan, one that affects everyone across the state, regardless of their political leanings. I believe that by focusing on teaching how to process information better, Missouri can help educate its citizens of the future by ensuring they have all of the right tools to better decide for themselves as to whom they should trust when searching for facts and truth.
His goal by filing this is, quite simply, not to attack the media or informational providers, but to ensure that we are processing information in a fair, accurate, and healthy way. We can help guide our youth along the way, and give them the tools to succeed, but ultimately, the decisions still remain in their hands, as is intended in our Constitution.
Protecting the Integrity of Missouri Elections
A constitutional amendment introduced during the bill pre-filing period is aimed at protecting the integrity of elections in Missouri by fixing a loophole in the state’s constitution. HJR 75 would place on the state ballot a three-word fix to the state’s constitution, stating only a U.S. citizen can vote in Missouri.
The amendment’s sponsor said Missouri’s constitution should make clear that U.S. citizenship is required to vote. His constitutional amendment strikes the word “all” citizens and replaces it with “only" to read that only a citizen can vote in Missouri elections. He noted that San Francisco, Chicago, Montpelier, Vermont, and eleven cities in Maryland currently allow non-U.S. citizens to legally vote in their elections, and that more efforts are underway in other states to give non-citizens the right to vote
The integrity of our elections depends on the voters having faith in the outcome of our elections regardless of their personal views or political party. In order to strengthen the integrity of our state’s elections, it is imperative we clarify who can and cannot vote in our elections. This amendment would ensure that every election in Missouri is limited to citizens of the United States. This commonsense amendment respects the right to vote, defends the liberty of U.S. citizens and maintains the trust in the institutions of our republic.”
North Dakota was the first state to protect the integrity of elections with passage of a constitutional amendment in 2018 stating only U.S. citizens can vote in North Dakota elections.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112.
