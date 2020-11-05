Military veterans: Grow with agriculture

For those who have served in the military, agriculture can be a rewarding next move.

Veterans who have gotten involved with farming after retiring from the military have found possibilities they hadn’t previously imagined. Caring for plants, animals, and the land can be an antidote to PTSD, an avenue to channel a strong work ethic and skill set, and a chance to reach new horizons and connect with new and supportive networks.

But, how does one get started?

Many resources exist for veterans interested in starting a farm or ranch operation. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has resources specifically developed for veterans interested in ag. More information can be found at usda.gov/our-agency/initiatives/veterans/veterans-and-entrepreneurship, where you can read about their programs and partners, as well as hear first-hand accounts from veterans who have transitioned into ag.