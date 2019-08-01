{{featured_button_text}}
Missouri Mines State Historic Site to host mill tours

For much of the last century, the above-ground structures found at the Missouri Mines State Historic Site in Park Hills were the surface hub of a sprawling underground mine system that extended below the communities of Missouri's Old Leadbelt. Every Saturday in August, a free outdoor guided tour of the historic headframe and mill buildings will take place beginning at 11 a.m.

 Kevin R. Jenkins, Farmington Press

This program is free of charge. For safety reasons, the headframe and mill buildings will be seen from the outside only. For further information, contact the park at 573-431-6226.

The historic site is located south of St. Louis, on the south side of Highway 32 at the Flat River Drive overpass in Park Hills. For more information about the event, call the site at 573-431-6226.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

