Missouri Mines State Historic Site to host mill tours

Visit the grounds of the Missouri Mines State Historic Site every Saturday through August for an 11 a.m. outdoor guided tour of the historic headframe and mill buildings.
For much of the 20th century, these structures were the surface hub of a vast underground mine system extending beneath the communities of Missouri's Old Leadbelt. It was here that lead ore, after being hauled underground for miles, was brought up the mineshaft to the surface, then run through the mill buildings to be crushed, separated and prepared for shipment to the smelter.
This program is free of charge. For safety reasons, the headframe and mill buildings will be seen from the outside only. For further information, contact the park at 573-431-6226.
The historic site is located south of St. Louis, on the south side of Highway 32 at the Flat River Drive overpass in Park Hills. For more information about the event, call the site at 573-431-6226.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
