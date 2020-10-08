Missouri needs real representation

This November, Missourians have the opportunity to clean up politics by voting yes on Amendment 3. This measure will fix the redistricting mess that out-of-state activists brought to Missouri in 2018. It will also reduce campaign contribution limits and outlaw gifts from paid lobbyists to legislators. These are real reforms that we need in Jefferson City.

In 2018, out-of-state political activists funded an effort to change Missouri’s redistricting process. They sold their plan by claiming it would make elections fairer and remove politics from the process. In fact, it did exactly the opposite. This deceitful plan, which passed on the ballot as Amendment 1, literally elevated partisanship to be the primary issue in redistricting.

These out-of-state activists looked at the state legislature and decided we had too many members of one political party and not enough of the other. They claimed this was due to unfair, rigged district boundaries.

In reality, Missouri’s legislative district lines don’t jump around a lot. They’re mostly squared off and keep most counties and communities intact. People living in these communities tend to see the world similarly and thus vote for people like them.