2019-2020 Missouri Official Highway Map available

The 2019-2020 Missouri Official Highway Map is hot off the presses and available free of charge to those who request one.
The map not only features all 33,838 miles of state-maintained routes, but also shows locations for public-use airports, hospitals, colleges and universities, national forests, state parks and conservation areas.
While many travelers rely on their smartphones or other GPS systems to get around, a lot of people don’t have these options. In fact, more than a million people have requested or picked up a printed Missouri highway map over the past two years. Among other advantages, the paper map allows them to plan their route without having to worry about cellphone coverage or data drops.
“Many of the people who have requested the map are travelers from out of state,” said MoDOT Director of Transportation Planning Machelle Watkins. “The map lets them plan their route but also shows them all the great things Missouri offers along the way, which helps boost tourism.”
One new feature of note: Route 66 is now an official part of the U.S. National Bicycle Route System. This comes after years of work by the Missouri Bicycle & Pedestrian Federation, the Adventure Cycling Association, MoDOT and many local organizations and advocates along the route.
Other improvements to this edition include larger fonts and better color contrasts for users who may be visually impaired or have trouble with color recognition.
Two towns were added in this printing. They are Charmwood in Franklin County and Middlebrook in Iron County. The map also features the state’s highest elevation (Taum Sauk Mountain in Iron County) and lowest elevation (St. Francois River in Dunklin County).
A more detailed view of surrounding states has also been added. River locations and labeled counties with boundaries are now displayed on the eight states adjoining Missouri.
Around 1.35 million maps will be printed over the next two years, a 5% decrease from the previous printing. Anyone wishing to order a state map can call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636). You can also go online at www.modot.org/official-state-highway-map.
Interesting facts about the map
There are more than 4,000 highway shields and 1,500 towns shown on the front of the current map. More than 60 separate features are shown in this new map.
Route 66 is one of the most famous roads in the world and is celebrated in literature, motion pictures and television shows. It is now designated on the state map as part of the U.S. National Bicycle Route System.
Data sources for the map’s many features include: Missouri Department of Transportation and various Missouri state agencies, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the USGS National Map, Environmental Sciences Research Institute and the Missouri Spatial Data Information Service.
