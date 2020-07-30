Missouri starts to see signs of recovery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Friends,

As Missouri continues to manage the health impact of COVID-19, the state continues to move forward with its recovery from the economic damage inflicted by the virus. The state unemployment rate fell two percentage points in June and is now at 7.9 percent, significantly lower than the national rate of 11.1 percent. The state is beginning to see signs of recovery, including a steady increase in consumer spending.

To help further facilitate the state’s recovery, the governor and legislature have worked together to allocate vital federal CARES Act funds for programs that will assist workers and businesses. Governor Parson has announced a number of programs that will keep Missouri’s economy trending upward.

Missouri’s Meat and Poultry Processing Grant

During the 2020 session, the state legislature allocated $20 million in CARES Act funds to help meat and poultry establishments with fewer than 200 employees. This new Missouri Meat and Poultry Processing Grant is meant to increase food supply chain resilience in Missouri. Grants approved by the program will be used to increase livestock & poultry processing capacity and promote worker safety as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.