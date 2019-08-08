MoDOT now offering apprenticeship program

Individuals looking for a career in maintenance with the Missouri Department of Transportation can now take advantage of an apprenticeship program that provides maintenance employees with on-the-job training combined with related classroom instruction, all while earning a paycheck. The program is also available to current MoDOT employees.
The U.S. Department of Labor-Missouri Office of Apprenticeship recently recognized MoDOT’s existing employee training programs as meeting the requirements for the federal apprenticeship program.
“The good news for all employees, both current and new hires, is that they will earn a Completion of Registered Apprenticeship certificate provided by the U.S. Department of Labor once they finish the program,” said Natalie Roark, MoDOT’s state maintenance director. “These certificates are nationally recognized credentials that validate proficiency in an apprenticeship occupation.”
In the future, Roark said, MoDOT maintenance employees may have the potential to earn college credit for training provided to them on the job. MoDOT has begun to explore partnerships with community colleges throughout the state to structure a program to provide college credit based on its existing training curriculum. In addition, veterans who qualify for GI Bill benefits and are enrolled in the apprenticeship program may receive a monthly stipend in addition to their MoDOT wages. The stipend is paid by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
“This new program provides an additional recruitment and retention tool for us,” said Brandon Anderson, MoDOT senior employee development specialist. “We’re pleased to be able to offer it to both potential and current employees.”
New employees can sign up for the apprenticeship program upon completion of a six-month probationary period. The program is available for those with both veteran and non-veteran status.
For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.