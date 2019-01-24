'Molly Brown' rescheduled to Friday

Due to last weekend’s inclement weather, “The Life and Times of the ‘Unsinkable’ Molly Brown” was rescheduled and will now be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, in the Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater located on the Mineral Area College campus in Park Hills.
Tickets already purchased for last week’s performance will be honored on Friday.
Tickets are $7 adults and $5 students, available at Eventbrite.com or at the Mineral Area College bookstore. Seating is general admission and doors will open at 6:30 pm.
“Hannibal, Missouri-based historian, Lisa Marks, will bring the "Unsinkable" Molly Brown to life in a lively, yet historically authentic, performance,” said Mineral Area Council on the Arts Director Danielle Basler. “Those in attendance will hear stories from Margaret Tobin Brown's amazing life — her birth in Hannibal, Missouri, in 1867 and childhood years during Hannibal's Gilded Age; her migration to Colorado in 1886 searching for the road to love, wealth and fame; her poignant, heart-wrenching experiences aboard Titanic; the years of fighting for Women's Suffrage, fairness in the juvenile justice system, the rights of workers and child labor laws.”
She added that Marks’ performance will offer insight into the socioeconomic and cultural factors that shaped Brown during her childhood in Hannibal and life during the Progressive Era of America that led her to not only become the heroine of the Titanic tragedy but also one of the foremost human rights activists and social reformers of her generation.
“Our organization, located at Mineral Area College, is excited to be presenting this performance by a Missouri-based artist,” Basler said. “It’s important that community arts organizations support both artist and audience. This program is an opportunity for us to present a quality program by a regional artist that we believe our community will really enjoy.”
The performance is financed in part by the Missouri Arts Council, who support the work of artists in our state with their Touring Performers directory and grant programs.
“Our organization is grateful for the resources that the Missouri Arts Council provides which helps us continue to bring quality arts programming — including that of Missouri artists — to our community each year,” Basler said. "Please join us for the rescheduled performance. We hope to see you then!"
For more information on this or other arts council programming, contact Danielle Basler at 573-518-2125 or visitwww.MineralAreaArts.org. Financial assistance for this project is provided by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.