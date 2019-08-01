Moran chosen 'Star Service Team Member'

Parkland Health Center has announced that Heather Moran, RN, BSN, CEN has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for July.
She is an emergency department nurse and she has worked at Mineral Area Regional Medical Center and Parkland Health Center for a combined total of eight years.
Excerpts from Moran’s nomination read, “She displays ICARE values daily. She goes above and beyond what is expected of her. She works as a charge nurse leading others. She takes the time to train and educate nurses who are new or are unfamiliar with the care, procedure, etc. that is being done.
"She steps up to assist with education and assists with process changes. Her knowledge and continued education has raised quality of care because she shares what she learns with the staff. She is a star Parkland employee.”
Asked what she likes about her job, Moran replied, “The patients; patient care. And learning new things; I really enjoy that. Every day is different, especially in the ER.”
Admitting she was "really surprised" to receive the award, she added, "I wasn’t expecting it. I’ve been a nurse since 2006 and I’ve never won employee of the month anywhere.”
ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative and the acronym stands for the following values; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.
Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine.
For additional information about Parkland Health Center, call 573-756-6451 or the physician finder service at 573-431-3338 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.