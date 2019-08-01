{{featured_button_text}}
Moran chosen 'Star Service Team Member'

Moran

 Submitted photo

Parkland Health Center has announced that Heather Moran, RN, BSN, CEN has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for July.

She is an emergency department nurse and she has worked at Mineral Area Regional Medical Center and Parkland Health Center for a combined total of eight years.

Excerpts from Moran’s nomination read, “She displays ICARE values daily. She goes above and beyond what is expected of her. She works as a charge nurse leading others. She takes the time to train and educate nurses who are new or are unfamiliar with the care, procedure, etc. that is being done.

"She steps up to assist with education and assists with process changes. Her knowledge and continued education has raised quality of care because she shares what she learns with the staff. She is a star Parkland employee.”

Asked what she likes about her job, Moran replied, “The patients; patient care. And learning new things; I really enjoy that. Every day is different, especially in the ER.”

Admitting she was "really surprised" to receive the award, she added, "I wasn’t expecting it. I’ve been a nurse since 2006 and I’ve never won employee of the month anywhere.”

ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative and the acronym stands for the following values; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine.

For additional information about Parkland Health Center, call 573-756-6451 or the physician finder service at 573-431-3338 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.

