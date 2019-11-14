Runners and supporters gathered at El Tapatio in Farmington last Saturday for the eighth annual 5K Family Fun Run hosted by the Ericka Wade Foundation (EWF).
The run and charity benefit is held every year in memory of Ericka Wade, a 19-year-old woman who was brutally murdered in Washington County in 2010. Ericka’s aunt Angie Bultarelli provided a breakdown of the participants and sponsors for the morning run.
“We had 120 registered runners,” she said. “Participating, we probably have 100 on the road.
"We have about 20 that registered for shirts that don’t come or can’t come. The raffle sales we can already tell have brought in more than last year, so we are excited. We are really proud of our sponsors. This year, they have enabled us to give away $1,900 worth of door prizes to our participants.”
The main focus of the event is to raise funds for the Shriners Hospital.
Members of ECMO Shrine Club assisted at the event by escorting the runners and helping block intersections along the run. Janet Cline of Shriners Hospital gave a speech after the run thanking the Ericka Wade Foundation, the sponsors and the runners for the funds raised.
“Events like this help us to be able to treat patients regardless of the family’s ability to pay,” Cline said. “The Ericka Wade Foundation has raised over $73,000 so far at this time.
"Right now their focus has been helping children with orthopedic conditions who possibly need prosthetics or orthotics. We get a lot of club foot patients that they are able to help.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with the Wade family and the foundation of this event for several years. Ericka was born with a club foot, and was a patient at Shriners Hospital as a baby. The initial fundraising efforts of the foundation focused on a pledge to commit to raising $50,000 to dedicate a patient room in Ericka’s memory. That goal was exceeded in 2017. That brings the foundation to a new focus, which is now to help patients with club foot, just like Ericka.”
Chaitanya Kotagiri took first place overall and in the men’s division. Randy Eckhoff took second place, with Jake Donze finishing third in the men’s division. Lois Orr took first in the women’s division, with Hailey Yaeger, second and Elizabeth Yaeger, third.
