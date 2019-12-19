Originally published in the Thursday, Dec. 18, 1969 issue of The Farmington News.
Jaycee Dr. Jerry Boring, Shooting Education chairman, reports that nearly 100 children, plus their parents, were in attendance at the preview presentation held at the Farmington Armory last Tuesday evening.
Guest speaker Paul Heidenfelder provided those in attendance with a very inspiring talk on NRA safety procedures. He related some of his experiences with the NRA Safety Program to get over the point that one never gets so experienced as to forget safety training.
The program ended with a dry firing of the Daisy B-B guns on actual target ranges by all children in attendance.
The actual program of specific lessons and discussion of different types of firearms took place Tuesday evening, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m., in the Farmington Armory. Conservation Agent Walter Klinkhardt will present a film, “Trigger Happy Harry.”
Those children between the ages of 7 and 14 not able to attend the preview presentation and who still desire to participate in the program are urged to attend this first of six lessons. There will be written tests as well as firing accuracy tests following these lessons. The resulting score will be used to determine the top 70 children for assignment to the available positions on 14 teams of five children each. These 14 teams will then receive seven additional lessons and competitive firings to determine the winning team and also select the top five shooters to compete in the State competition later in the Spring as representatives for the Farmington Jaycees.
Those sponsoring teams of five youngsters each by providing matching BB guns, BBs, targets, ranges, and individual shooting vests at a total investment of $49.98 are: The Farmington Jaycees, Ozark Federal Savings & Loan, Matco Machine & Tool Co., Missouri Natural Gas Co., Boswell Hardware, Capital Supply Co., Klemp’s Bottle Gas, Cozean Funeral Home, Ben Lewis Western Auto, First State Bank of Farmington, United Bank of Farmington, Dugal’s Big Star grocery store, and Lerche’s Firestone store.
