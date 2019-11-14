{{featured_button_text}}
More than 2,000 shown through new school building

An open house held at the new Farmington senior high school brought out more than 2,000 people who toured the new building.

The following article originally appeared in the Nov. 12, 1959 issue of The Farmington News. — Editor

A large number of people from Farmington and surrounding communities attended the open house of the Farmington senior high school Sunday afternoon, November 8, 1959.

Over 2,000 people made the tour of the new building. The tours were guided by members of the board of education and the staff of the senior high school. A planned tour provided an orderly and informative method of viewing the new building. Even so, the number of people viewing the building at certain times was so great that the groups had to wait for each other to finish observation of certain rooms of the building.

The guides pointed out that the new building housed grades 10, 11 and 12 — a total of 360 students. The 360 students are taught by 18 teachers. The cost of the school building was $524,700. The building contains 45,000 square feet, making a per square foot cost of $11.66. It was pointed out that this is a very nominal per square foot cost, considering the quality of the building.

The public was extremely well pleased with the new school building. If a typical remark could be quoted, and it was on that was made many times, “I thought the building would be nice, but I never really thought it was this nice.”

Parents of senior high school students will have an opportunity to visit the building again on Monday night, November 23. On this night the P.T.A. at their regular monthly meeting is sponsoring a “Visit Your School Night.” The teachers throughout the school system will be in their classrooms, and parents are invited to visit with them that evening from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.

The building was beautifully decorated with flowers furnished by the Garden Clubs of the city. A special large arrangement was a centerpiece in the entry of the building furnished by the Garden Clubs Council. Flanking this central arrangement were flowers presented by Roberts’ Office Supply and the Bonne Terre Farming and Cattle Company, suppliers of furniture for the new building. In the background of the centerpiece were two lovely arrangements given by the United Bank of Farmington and Butterfield Greenhouses. Flowers furnished by the various Garden Clubs were placed in the offices, lunchroom, and classrooms.

