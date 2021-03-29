Morrow chosen Elks 'Student of the Month'

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that Ray Morrow was named Farmington High School Student of the Month for March.
The son of Lori and Rob Morrow, he has been a member of the National Honor Society for the past two years and served as its public relations officer in 2020-21. He has also been a member of the World Cafe for four years, serving as its president from 2019-2021. He has been a member of the FHS track team for four years and a member of the cross-country team three years.
Following graduation, Morrow plans to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia where he wants to earn degrees in communications and film studies. As student of the month, he will receive a $100 grant and compete for the Farmington Elks’ FHS Student of the Year to be awarded in May.