 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morrow chosen Elks Student of the Month
0 comments
top story

Morrow chosen Elks Student of the Month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Morrow chosen Elks 'Student of the Month'

Ray Morrow

 Submitted photo

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that Ray Morrow was named Farmington High School Student of the Month for March.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The son of Lori and Rob Morrow, he has been a member of the National Honor Society for the past two years and served as its public relations officer in 2020-21. He has also been a member of the World Cafe for four years, serving as its president from 2019-2021. He has been a member of the FHS track team for four years and a member of the cross-country team three years.

Following graduation, Morrow plans to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia where he wants to earn degrees in communications and film studies. As student of the month, he will receive a $100 grant and compete for the Farmington Elks’ FHS Student of the Year to be awarded in May.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
A keen eye for design
News

A keen eye for design

  • Updated

It’s been a long, winding road from Sinsheim, Germany to Farmington, Missouri for Klaus-Dieter Rausch — and he has spent his career designing …

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is another antique gadget you don't see used in kitchens anymore. Definitely odd looking, it was a staple in many hom…

+5
A monumental idea!
News

A monumental idea!

Two Farmington R-7 elementary students are hoping to make history this year in their efforts to promote legislation designating the Gateway Ar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News