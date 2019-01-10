Try 1 month for 99¢
MRTF announces SFC classroom grant winners

Recognized in the Farmington School District was Jefferson Elementary School fourth grade teacher Tonya Cook. Pictured, from left to right, is Jack Poston, MRTF vice president; Cook; Pam Kauflin, Mineral Area RTA president; and Don Meloy, Region 11 vice president.

 Provided by MRTF

The Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation (MRTF) has announced its classroom grant winners in St. Francois County for the year.

MRTF provides seven $500 classroom grants in each of its 14 regions around the state, according to the organization’s vice president, Jack Poston.

“Every school district in the state of Missouri is provided information on how to apply,” he said. “Region 11 is made up of Perry, Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois, Washington, Iron, Madison, Wayne, Reynolds counties, along with Bollinger County which was recently added. Every school district in the state of Missouri is provided information on how to apply.”

Recognized in the Farmington School District was Tonya Cook, a fourth-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School. The main goal of her project was to incorporate “real-world” experiences into the curriculum.

