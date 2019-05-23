{{featured_button_text}}
Mud Bowl proves to be both messy, fun

Two teams battle against each other in a game of tug-of-war played Saturday at Farmington Parks and Recreation's first ever Mud Bowl. Event coordinators said their plan is to offer the program on an annual basis.

 Bobby Radford, Daily Journal

The first Mud Bowl brought out people of all ages to Engler Park on Saturday to get muddy and messy while playing an assortment of games in the mud.

There was a sizable turnout for the first year with people filtering in and out throughout the day. Participants enjoyed games such as tug-of-war, soccer, football, wiffle ball and volleyball. The games, which were split up into age groups, were played in two recently tilled large rectangular mud patches.

When all was said and done, however, the kids just wanted to play in the mud. 

To help out moms and dads who had to take their kids home in the car, there was a tanker truck from the Farmington Fire Department ready to hose the mud off of participants. Farmington firefighters Caleb Price and Jake Sikes stood ready with their water hoses to spray off the globs of mud before everybody headed home.

The idea for the event came after John Bader, Activities and Communications coordinator for Farmington Parks and Recreation, saw that other places were putting on similar events and saw an opportunity to bring the same messy fun to Engler Park. He mentioned the idea to Parks and Recreation Department's Director Chris Conway, who agreed it was a great idea.

According to Bader, Parks and Recreation is planning to hold the event annually and that the mud pits will be a permanent installation at the park. He also noted that the department is working on a few more events involving the mud pits for the summer.

He expressed his gratitude for everyone who helped put the event together, but offered special thanks to Bud Norman, Kevin Amonette and Sheila Archer of the Parks and Recreation Department, as well as the fire department for helping coordinate the event.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

