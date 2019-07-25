With the onset of the summer scorch that we can generally expect in July and August, it may be difficult to remember that just a few short months ago, we were all complaining about the damp and cold and being envious of any tropical scenes that were seen on the television or internet.
An old article I found in a stack of papers brought to mind an incident that happened to me back in January. I thought that it would make a good contrast for those of us coping with 100 degree heat indices.
One Saturday morning, I was out slogging in the mud and snow, moving cows to a new pasture and putting out bales of hay. Most people that have worked with cows for any amount of time will tell you that as a general rule, cows are:
1. Incredibly stupid.
2. Incredibly obstinate.
I assure you that cattle have received every unprintable epithet known to man and some pretty good linguistic inventions that I never want to hear again (none of which have ever come out of my mouth).
One of the stupid parts is when a cow gets through a hole in the fence, the hole often magically closes up, causing the cow to be unable to return to the herd and have to be driven a minimum of a quarter-mile to the next available gate. Around the time that the rogue ruminator is returned to the herd, the hole in the fence magically opens back up, where either this cow runs back to it, or another one finds its way through it. Pro tip: Unless said adventurous bovine is standing on a public road, try to fix hole first, then get the stray back in.
Another example of simple-mindedness is that moving cows through a gate requires at least two calves that cannot find the gate and run down the wrong side of the fence followed by anxious mothers running along the other side of the fence. This situation requires the previously mentioned quarter of a mile chase up and down hills with the addition of acquainting the pursuer with every thorny locust and multiflora rose to be found along the way. When starting back, one calf will circle you to the right, while the other will circle to the left. Generally, you have to get one back at a time, then go return for the other (you add up the miles covered on foot, I’m too weary by now).
The obstinate part comes in with the cow that always watches for the gate to be opened. This is where the marginally intelligent old bat will go for the open gate when you’re trying to get through it with truck or tractor. This cow also possesses an intense magnetic personality that pulls the rest of the herd with her through the gate before you can complete the operation. The fact that there is absolutely nothing to eat on the other side is immaterial, it just has to be done (now go back one paragraph for the calves involved and repeat).
In wintertime with a cold front moving down from the north, cattle will “drift” in front of a driving cold wind until they find shelter. No doubt there is some scientific calculation for it, but I have noticed that the colder and harder the wind and the deeper the snow, that cattle become exponentially more inaccessible and harder to find. This leads to a much longer time frame of finding the cattle to feed them by wandering around the farm peering down in hollows and under dense cedar trees.
These kind of episodes may actually show up occasionally in Facebook pages or in glossy country living magazines, however, these amusing anecdotes are simply an abstract to the reader until experienced firsthand. The responsibility is continuous with a lot of downside. To this end, in wintertime farmers have something in common with law enforcement and road maintenance crews: There’s no calling out of work for weather, and snow is an ugly four letter word.
This brings me back to the “Notorious Saturday Morning.” As I’m driving across the field on an open tractor, my face being sandblasted by blowing sleet, I glance down slope to see the cattle in a grove of trees, out of the wind, contentedly chewing their cud. The question then becomes: Who’s really stupid?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.