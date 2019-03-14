I was unable to access internet for more than 24-hours yesterday. Fortunately, it was up and running again this morning — but for how long is anybody’s guess!
I love it when the little man comes on the screen to tell you that your “internet is not available”…. I knew that! Then he shows you three things your can do to “try to correct the problem.” While none of them are any help, the one that really annoys me is the one that says, “Contact your carrier.” This is a real Catch-22. There are only two ways to possibly contact the carrier — by phone and being on hold for two days — and it’s also Sunday and NO ONE is there on Sunday or a holiday. The other way is, you guessed it … go online!
All I want to know is where’s the magic button I press to fix the problem!
The internet is like many other things you don’t fully appreciate until it’s gone: your youth, your parents, and being able to walk more than six-feet without huffing and puffing. Oh, and the chocolate bar you had hidden for an emergency that someone else found and ate.
How did this happen?! We were rattling along pounding on typewriter keys, making copies on the mimeograph machine or taking important pieces to our local newspaper who charged a few cents apiece to print them for us. Job printing, they called it and it helped to pay the bills that went with running a newspaper. We did gritch about having to change the typewriter ribbon, and smudges and holes that appeared on whatever we were typing when we tried to erase a mistake. (Remember ‘strikeovers’?)
I still remember sitting in typing class in high school and pounding out over and over, “The quick red fox jumped over the lazy brown dog.” About half of the lines looked more like this: “The qu9ck radi fox jum pred over th lazxoy brown dowg ,” when we were doing the speed exercises.
Then some person(s) learned about ‘microchips’, found out they weren’t a new cereal, and while fiddling around with them, thought of the ‘Quick Red Fox jumping over the lazy Brown Dog” and decided to try putting those chips (since you couldn’t eat them) into the old typewriter. After a few-hundred experiments, Voila!! They came up with the first computer.
For those that saw or worked around one of those first computers…. you’ll remember how immense they were and all of the other machines it took to feed information into them. The one I clearly remember is the one at Trimfoot Shoe Company. For a while, between college and marriage, I worked there (as probably half of the population of the county did at one time or the other). I was placed in the billing department and Johnny Johnson was my boss. He was a kind and patient man… and I have no idea how he always remained calm under even the most stressful circumstances. Getting that clanking, behemoth of a computer programmed and running correctly was one of his main responsibilities. There were only two people in the department that knew how to operate that monstrosity, and he was one of them. I definitely was NOT the other.
I can’t begin to imagine how that goliath machine was ever reduced down to today’s personal computers, cell phones and wristwatches! Days of Dick Tracy!!!! Technology has caught up with yesterday’s science fiction movies and comic strips!
But they still can’t keep the Internet up and running… and I still find myself, occasionally missing the reliable sound of the old typewriter keys clicking away… and even the bell that rang when you reached the end of a line!
Speaking of which…. I think the bell for the end of this column just rang!
Around Town Happenings
Happy Birthday Doubled Down…Milton and David Hartshorn celebrated their 66th twin birthday on Wednesday, March 13th. The pair were treated to a birthday dinner by their mother, Barbara Hartshorn, and his siblings, Nancy Johnson and Molly Eye. Also, there to enjoy the evening were their nieces, and nephews and their families. Milton who was here from Euless, Texas for a visit, was also celebrating his retirement. David, who lives in the Pilot Knob area, always enjoys reminding Milton that he is younger …by 10 minutes. Happy birthday to both.
Back home from a European tour…. Melissa Workman returned home last week from a two-week tour of Spain, Italy and Rome traveling with friends from San Diego. Husband, Bruce Workman, flew to San Diego to meet her on her return and the couple visited family and friends there for another week before returning to Farmington.
Coming Up
Saturday, March 16 – The 2nd Annual Black Knight Trivia and Silent Auction in the Farmington Field House lobby. Proceeds benefit the Farmington Educational Foundation, a 501C3 organization that provides funds to all the Farmington R7 schools for various programs and needs. Doors open at 5:45 and games start at 6:30 with categories including “Silver Screen,” “ Music to My Ears,” “Wide World of Sports,” and several others. Tables for 8 players $80, tables for 8 students $50. Free popcorn, and additional snacks are permitted. No alcoholic beverages.
Monday, March 18 – The LePere-McCallister American Legion Hall on West Columbia Street in Farmington holds it re-opening meeting and dedication starting at 7 p.m. A power-point program on Sgt. Walter LePere, who was killed in France during World War I, will be presented by one of his great-nephews, Mark Douglas. The hall has been closed for several months for repairs following a fire.
Thursday, March 21 – “Legal Things Mean A Lot” presented by Kevan Karraker, is the opening program of “Live & Learn,” a series of free informational programs on a variety of topics. Camelot Nursing & Rehab Center at 756-8911 for information or to register.
Friday, March 22 – The Memorial Methodist Women’s Annual Salad Luncheon from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Tickets are $10 each and available from the office or most UM Women.
Thursday, April 4 – The Farmington Newcomer’s Club meets at 9 a.m. at Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. There will be a Progressive Brunch that starts at the church and planned for the members to visit three different sites for coffee, breakfast and dessert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.